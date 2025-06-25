A new care model to put patients first

WeCare’s team model offers same-day, seven-day care made easy.

Ever felt like the healthcare system leaves you underwhelmed, underserviced and without the care you need?

It isn’t an uncommon problem thanks to a primary system designed to treat everyone the same, irrespective of their age, ailment or needs. It’s not just patients who get disillusioned, but practitioners, too, who must fit care into a rigid 15-minute appointment routine. That’s barely enough time for pleasantries, let alone addressing potentially complex care requirements.

It’s a problem Dr Brian Ko of WeCare believes can be addressed by rethinking how primary care is delivered. “Our mission is to deliver faster, smarter, and more patient-centric care, transforming New Zealand’s primary healthcare system,” he states.

WeCare’s premise is straightforward: A needs-based model of primary care revolving around the patient, not rules designed to cram as many patients into an hour irrespective of their ailments or healthcare needs. In other words, it’s a shift away from conveyor-belt-style care.

Much of that boils down to a system redesigned for the most effective use of resources; when presenting with a minor ailment, a nurse is quite capable of dispensing appropriate advice and medication. Should the condition prove more serious, a senior clinician is called in. “We’ve transformed the care model by redefining the GP’s role to a consultant and leader, overseeing a team of capable clinicians like nurse prescribers, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, and paramedics,” Dr Ko explains. “It’s care appropriate to the condition and the patient, and not just a 15 minute in and out, as if every patient were the same.”

Despite healthcare being declared a “priority area” by Prime Minister Christopher Luxon in January 2025, New Zealanders remain sceptical about immediate solutions to the ongoing healthcare crisis. Long wait times, a critical shortage of general practitioners (GPs), and what some refer to as an outdated care model have left many feeling neglected by the system.

A 2023 report by the Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners notes that New Zealand faces a shortfall of approximately 500 GPs, particularly in rural areas. More Kiwis are turning to private health insurance for faster access to treatments and specialist care, signalling growing discontent with the public system.

WeCare and Dr Ko don’t see the problem as a lack of resources, instead taking a view of optimising existing structures and personnel with a patient-centric model prioritising accessibility, affordability, and innovation. “If GPs and even specialists aren’t spending all their time on minor ailments, they have more time to focus on the increasing number of patients with chronic or complex health challenges,” he points out.

For example, a young patient with a simple infection might receive a quick nurse-led consultation, while an elderly patient with multiple chronic conditions could benefit from a 30-minute or longer engagement with an advanced clinician. “If you structure and resource more effectively, you’re going to get much better outcomes,” Dr Ko says. “This flexibility ensures care is tailored to patients’ needs, reducing wait times and enhancing satisfaction.”

Not only does this target care where required, but it results in what is usually more rewarding work for the doctors concerned; most didn’t study for years only to spend their days issuing prescriptions for cold medicine.

Dr Ko says WeCare’s approach, which also ‘productises’ access so patients know what they are getting (and what they will pay), directly addresses issues in the healthcare system. In addition to feeling like they don’t get the care they need, patients often wait weeks for non-urgent GP appointments. WeCare’s model prioritises accessibility and responsiveness, not necessarily seeing the same person each time. But every consultation is overseen by an advanced clinician, ensuring patients receive safe, appropriate care tailored to their needs.

The WeCare productisation includes services like CareNow, delivering fast, affordable, mostly nurse-led care for niggles, common conditions, and minor injuries, with fees from $25 – ideal for working families looking for same-day care. Drop-inCare addresses more urgent issues where same-day diagnosis and treatment matters, for $60. GeneralPractice is non-urgent standard care providing room for developing a trusted relationship between clinician and patient. And then there’s MedDirect, designed to be a tailored, affordable solution for people with chronic health needs or those who take regular medication, making renewals simpler and care more consistent.

The model has clearly been working. Since its founding in 2016, WeCare has grown from 1300 patients in one Canterbury clinic to over 23,000 across four branches. This growth suggests Dr Ko and WeCare’s view that ‘there is a better way’ is shared by people looking for more effectively delivered care.

“Our mission is delivering faster, smarter, and more patient-centric care through an integrated, team-based model, where the right expertise is applied depending on the needs of every patient,” says Dr Ko. “We’re redefining the role of GPs and making them more efficient with support from appropriately trained and experienced colleagues including senior clinicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, nurse prescribers, pharmacists, and extended-care paramedics.”

For those wondering if there’s a better way, WeCare believes it has found one. Dr Ko says the model is extensible and scalable, with the organisation currently taking enrolments and looking to expand further from its Canterbury roots.

What that means in practice is that better care could soon be available near you.

