Scarlett Johansson believes AI cannot replicate the "soulfulness" of an actor's performance. Photo / Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson doesn’t think AI can replicate the “soulfulness” of an actor or actress.

The 40-year-old movie star believes AI has a role to play in the long-term future of the film industry, but Johansson doesn’t think the technology can replace the emotional core of an actor’s performance.

She told the Sunday Times newspaper: “I just don’t believe the work I do can be done by AI. I don’t believe the soulfulness of a performance can be replicated.”

Despite this, Johansson believes AI poses a threat to society more broadly.

The Hollywood star said the issue was “the bigger picture – about how we human beings, with fragile egos, can continue to have the trust that we have to have in one another, to continue as a society. It’s a moral compass.