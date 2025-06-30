“We move around the world every day just knowing we have to trust in some basic reality that we all agree on. AI threatens the foundation of that, and that to me is very haunting.”
Johansson began working in the film industry as a child, and she recently acknowledged that child stardom can be a “dangerous thing”.
The actor – who made her film debut in North, the 1994 fantasy-comedy movie – thinks she was “very fortunate” to come through child stardom unscathed.
Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Johansson said: “Making decisions on your own – like, adult decisions as a kid – it’s a dangerous thing, right?”
The Hollywood actor has seen other child stars struggle to cope with the pressures of fame and success.
But Johansson is thankful: “I lived through that and also was very fortunate that I dodged a lot of it.”
Scarlett starred alongside Bill Murray in Lost in Translation, the 2003 comedy-drama, and she now views the film as a turning point in her career.
She explained: “After Lost in Translation, every role that I was offered for years was ‘the girlfriend’, ‘the other woman’, a sex object – I couldn’t get out of the cycle.
“It sort of felt like, ‘Oh, I guess this is my identity now as an actor.’ There wasn’t much I could do with that.”