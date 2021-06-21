Kendall Jenner has made a rare comment about her relationship with Devin Booker

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her icy Colorado palace where she celebrated the New Year with family, her ex Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi. Video / Kylie Jenner via Instagram

Kylie Jenner gave fans a tour of her icy Colorado palace where she celebrated the New Year with family, her ex Travis Scott and their daughter, Stormi. Video / Kylie Jenner via Instagram

Kendall Jenner is known to remain tight-lipped about her love life, but now the model is sharing details about her relationship with Devin Booker.

During the second part of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion, Kendall hit back at claims she only dates basketball players, as well as addressing why her relationship with NBA star Devin Booker is different.

Officially confirming the pair's relationship, Jenner said of Booker: "He's my boyfriend." The 25-year-old explained that keeping her relationship under wraps has "always worked better" for her.

Kendall Jenner has opened up about her relationship with NBA Star Devin Booker. Photo / Instagram

The model also commented on how watching her older sisters go through public breakups helped influence her decision.

"No offence to my older sisters at all, but I think that Kylie and I specifically have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and do them pretty publicly. It was a personal preference from a really young age," Kendall said.

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be honest. I just feel like it's a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know."

Kendall also hit back at assumptions that she only dates basketball players.

Kendall Jenner has confirmed Devin Booker is her boyfriend. Photo / Getty Images

"No I don't actually only date basketball players, if anyone's ever done their research," she said. "I'm not ashamed that I have a type, and I'm also a genuine basketball fan."

An executive producer for the series recently revealed Kendall didn't want her boyfriends to appear on the show because she wanted to figure out in private if the relationship worked.

Kendall Jenner hit back at the assumption that she only dates basketball players. Photo / Getty Images

"Kendall's always had this rule – she just felt like she had to be with someone for at least a year before she lets them be a part of the show, because she doesn't always know what people's intentions are," Farnaz Farjam told Bravo's The Daily Dish podcast. "So, that's why we kind of kept her personal life out of it, just because she had a rule," he said.

In the past, the model has been romantically linked to singer Harry Styles as well as NBA players Ben Simmons and Blake Griffin, but she is now smitten with Booker, her boyfriend of over a year, and marked the occasion with an Instagram tribute.

Kendall and basketball player Devin Booker went official on Instagram. Photo / Instagram

First linked in April 2020, Jenner and Booker's relationship slowly intensified publicly, when the athlete got flirty with the model on social media.

Kendall Jenner has always been private about her relationships. Photo / Instagram

In the weeks following their Instagram interaction, the couple stepped out together in real life. It wasn't until February, however, that Jenner and Booker made their relationship Instagram-official.