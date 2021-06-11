Kardashian family's next big career move after KUWTK finale

Kim Kardashian has publicly addressed her divorce from Kanye West for the first time. Video / E! Online

The show that made the Kardashian family famous is coming to an end today after 14 years.

Keeping Up With The Kardashians will air its last ever episode on Foxtel's E! channel at 10am today, after debuting back in 2007 when Kim Kardashian West organised celebrity wardrobes for a living.

Now, she's saying goodbye to the show in today's KUWTK finale a 40-year-old billionaire, pop culture icon and beauty pioneer with two unbelievably profitable businesses, shapewear company Skims and cosmetics line, KKW Beauty.

While the reality show has certainly been a significant source of income for the Kardashian family members, it's largely been responsible for putting them on the map to launch other, more lucrative opportunities.

All the Kardashians have various hustles, including Khloe Kardashian's clothing company Good American, Kourtney Kardashian's lifestyle blog Poosh, Kendall Jenner's supermodel career and Kylie Jenner's cosmetics company, Kylie Cosmetics.

Kris Jenner, as their momager, takes her 10 per cent cut of all deals.

It is expected the family will continue to grow their individual businesses and make serious bank thanks to their exorbitant reach, but they'll also be staying on the small screen thanks to their new deal with American streaming giant, Hulu.

After announcing the end of KUWTK in September, Hulu revealed a month later it had signed a major multi-year deal for the Kardashians to "create global content" for the platform.

The Kardashian Jenners will create new global content under a multi-year deal, to stream exclusively on Hulu in the U.S. and in multiple territories on Star internationally. pic.twitter.com/Dke17Gfvrd — Love, Hulu (@hulu) December 10, 2020

Hulu isn't available in New Zealand but the content will stream locally on Disney+'s Star.

Ryan Seacrest, who co-created and executive produced KUWTK recently weighed in on what fans can expect.

"I think they have a lot of ideas and (will do) a lot of things that they may have not had a chance to do with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, because it was such a strong franchise and people wanted what they saw from the family. And that's what they got for 20 seasons," Ryan shared with People.

"So I have a feeling they have a stack of ideas. My guess would be they want to evolve a little bit from the show that everybody has seen and do something differently.

"I'm sure it will definitely pique people's interest, but I think it remains to be seen what exactly they will do."

The new Hulu deal was announced during Disney's Investor Day in December.

The family's series was teased in Hulu's highlight reel and is expected to debut in late 2021.