Travis Scott says he still loves his 'wifey' Kylie Jenner despite two years apart

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have a daughter together named Stormie. Photo / AP

Travis Scott described Kylie Jenner as his "wifey" and said he "loved" her in a speech.

The Out West musician has stayed close to the 23-year-old beauty since they split two years ago but further fuelled speculation they were back together when the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and their 3-year-old daughter Stormi accompanied him to the Parsons Benefit event in New York on Tuesday (local time).

After posing together for pictures on the red carpet at Rooftop at Pier 17, Travis, 30, was one of the organisers The New School's honourees and paid tribute to his daughter and her mom in his speech.

He said on stage: "Stormi, I love you and wifey, I love you."

And an onlooker claimed the pair were being openly affectionate towards one another.

The source told People magazine: "Travis and Kylie were being very sweet and cute together. They were holding hands and seemed fully back on."

The event marked the first time Kylie and Travis have walked the red carpet together since the premiere of the Astroworld hitmaker's Look Mom I Can Fly documentary in August 2019, two months before it was revealed they were "taking space apart" from their relationship.

They sparked speculation they were back together last month when they were seen out in Los Angeles' Catch with Kylie's sister Kendall Jenner and her boyfriend Devin Booker, and friends Justin and Hailey Bieber.

Kylie also accompanied Travis and Stormi on a trip to Houston, Texas, to see his family.

And the reunion may not come as a shock to many because in February it was reported the pair weren't "ruling out getting back together".

A source said at the time: "Kylie and Travis are still madly in love. You can tell every time they are together that there is a lot of love there. Both of their faces light up when they are together and both seem very happy."