Katy Perry's latest single, Woman's World, caused a controversy online. Photo / Youtube

Katy Perry wants to “celebrate” her own breasts.

The 39-year-old pop star – who is engaged to Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom, 47, and has 3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with him – recently appeared in a series of racy outfits in her new music video Woman’s World but is ultimately proud of her body because it is how she became a mother.

She is quoted by The Daily Star newspaper’s Wired column as saying: “I’m owning my sexuality. I am owning it. I am standing in it. I feel really responsible. I don’t feel ashamed.

“I’m, like, t**s out, and happy about it. Like, my t**s give life. I brought a child into this world, and she is alive because of them t****es, so let’s celebrate them!”

The I Kissed A Girl hitmaker faced criticism for the sexualised nature of the video, in particular a moment where she and her dancers perform sexy choreography on a construction site before she is “smashed” by an anvil and returns in a new costume.