A photo of Katy Perry seemingly at the Met Gala has gone viral. Photo / X

A captivating photo of popstar Katy Perry at the Met Gala has resulted in fans doing a double take.

An image of the Teenage Dream singer wearing an impressive ivory flower embellished gown seemingly at the iconic fashion gala went viral yesterday, earning more than nine million views. However, fans were quick to notice something wasn’t quite right with it.

The post which was shared to X with the caption: “Katy Perry. That’s it. #MetGala,” featured the star standing on the infamous steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

But, it was soon revealed that despite seemingly adhering to the theme Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, the picture was AI-generated.

The main tells came in the fact that Perry did not attend the annual event yesterday due to work commitments and that the backdrop and carpet shown in the photo is from the 2018 gala.

Taking to the comment section of the post, fans quickly shared their opinions with many claiming they initially thought it was a real photo.

“Not me falling for this AI edit at first,” one person wrote, while another commented: “Wait. It’s AI-generated?! I got fooled”.

“100k and climbing? Oh robots are going to eat us alive,” another user commented as the views on the image increased by the second.

It seems fans weren’t the only ones who fell for the post. The popstar’s own mother also believed Perry was at the event.

Sharing a screenshot of a text exchange, Perry’s mum wrote: “Ha Feather! Didn’t know you went to the Met. What a gorgeous gown, you look like a Rose Parade, you are your own float lol”.

The popstar quickly replied; “lol mom the AI got to you too, BEWARE”.

She also explained to fans why she couldn’t attend the event, saying she “had to work”.

A second photo circulated later in the day showing earning over three million views and likes - including from the singer herself.

Unlike the first image, the second image included a warning to social media users that it was created using AI.

“This image of Katy Perry at the Met Gala 2024 is digitally created/AI,” it read under the caption.

The Met Gala has become one of the biggest annual fashion events, which sees A-listers get dressed up in elaborate and experimental outfits.

The Met Gala is run by Vogue, the major international fashion magazine, and, despite its extensive red carpet coverage, is a private event, with a strict no phone and no social media policy inside.

The star-studded event celebrates the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will be available to view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2.

The co-chairs on the night included Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, along with Vogue icon Anna Wintour.