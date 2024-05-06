Taika Waititi and Rita Ora attend the 2024 Met Gala. Photo / Getty Images

The 2024 Met Gala is finally here, and A-listers are arriving on the white and green carpet decked out in their floral best, according to the dress code “The Garden of Time”.

The star-studded event celebrates the Costume Institute’s spring exhibition Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, which will be available to view at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from May 10 to September 2.

The co-chairs on the night include Jennifer Lopez, Zendaya, Chris Hemsworth, and Bad Bunny, along with Vogue icon Anna Wintour. The event is available to stream on Vogue’s YouTube channel in New Zealand. Read on to see all the best looks from the carpet.

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora

Returning to the Costume Institute are Taika Waititi and Rita Ora – the couple attended last year’s Met Gala arm-in-arm – who were pictured at The Carlyle Hotel ahead of the event.

Ora returns for her tenth Met, telling co-chairs she “hates going alone”. The couple are both wearing Marni, Waititi in leather and Ora in beads.

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Met Gala co-chair Chris Hemsworth has arrived with Elsa Pataky.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez, another co-chair for the Gala (who explored fantasy with This is Me ... Now) arrives in a classic J-Lo look wearing Schiaparelli.

Emma Chamberlain

Emma Chamberlain hits the red carpet early too - she is on duty for the event as a US Vogue correspondent.

Rebecca Ferguson

A member of the stylish cast of Dune, Rebecca Ferguson walks the cream carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

Zendaya

Zendaya. Photo / Getty Images

Challengers and Euphoria star Zendaya stuns on the carpet.

Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin

Baz Lurhmann and Catherine Martin. Photo / Getty Images

Baz Luhrmann - who contributed to the design of the carpet this year - and his wife Catherine Martin in matching green ensembles.

Mindy Kaling

Award-winning actor, producer and screenwriter Mindy Kaling arrives.

Jamie Dornan

A very dapper Jamie Dornan.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid. Photo / Getty Images

Gigi Hadid – who is believed to be still dating Bradley Cooper – arrives solo in sweeping gown that needed the help of five people (something Taika Waititi pointed out) to get up the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s famous stairs.

Dan Levy

Canadian screen star Dan Levy steps out in floral, a popular theme this year.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker. Photo / AP

Sarah Jessica Parker loves a hat, and they’re a regular feature of her Met Gala looks. Arriving at this year’s event, the And Just Like That star stepped out in sculptural finishing touch.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning. Photo / Getty Images

Elle Fanning in an ethereal look.

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner arrives with partner Corey Gamble in matching looks.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez. Photo / Getty Images

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez are in the Vogue orbit – there was a Vogue feature last year, and Anna Wintour is rumoured to have helped Sánchez with styling for the Met Gala – and the billionaire couple descended on the Costume Institute carpet.

Lily James

Lily James. Photo / AP

The Iron Claw star Lily James arrives, another attendee picking florals.

- More to come.



