The Holdovers actress is focusing on self-care as she prepares for the Academy Awards. Photo / AP

Da’Vine Joy Randolph is focusing on “self-care” ahead of this year’s Oscars.

The 37-year-old actress is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role as grieving mum Mary in The Holdovers and says the last six months of work and promotion have made her feel like she is in the army.

She told People magazine about how she is preparing for the Academy Awards while feeling tired and stressed: “It really comes down to self-care. It’s a marathon, these six months. It’s surreal.

“I feel like I’m in the navy or the Marines. I’ve never experienced anything [like this].”

Randolph added she is in “unknown territory” regarding her career, saying: “Everyone is just saying, ‘Pace yourself, try to stay as present as possible, stay hydrated and take good care of yourself because it’s a marathon’.

“I’m mind-blown. I haven’t fully processed it, but [being nominated] was overwhelming in the best way possible.

“And to feel all of the love and the support has been so tremendous.

“I think it’s just a beautiful reminder. It’s bigger than us. What we do actually really matters - it helps people and it makes people happy or feel seen or heard.

“That’s why I do what I do.”

Mary Lamb in The Holdovers is a school cook who stays at a New England boarding school over the Christmas holidays in 1970. Photo / Focus Features

Her character Mary Lamb in The Holdovers, which stars Paul Giamatti, 56, as a jaded professor – who is also nominated for a Best Actor Oscar for his part – is a school cook who stays at a New England boarding school over the Christmas holidays in 1970.

She has already landed multiple accolades for her work in the role, including at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globe Awards in January.

Randolph is up against other nominees in the Best Supporting Actress category at this year’s Oscars such as Emily Blunt, 41, for Oppenheimer, Danielle Brooks, 34, for The Colour Purple, America Ferrera, 39, for Barbie and Jodie Foster, 61, for Nyad.

The Holdovers has a total of five nominations, including Best Picture. The 96th Academy Awards ceremony is set to be held on March 10 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, from 7pm.