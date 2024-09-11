Justin Timberlake has reportedly cut a plea deal to reduce his sentence and accept a lesser charge for a drink-driving offence in The Hamptons in June. Photo / Getty Images

The Cry Me a River singer’s legal team has been asking for the case to be dismissed entirely.

Justin Timberlake has agreed to a plea deal in his driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.

The pop star, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbour, New York, in June for allegedly driving while under the influence but his lawyer and prosecutors have reportedly reached an agreement that will drop the initial charge and the Mirrors hitmaker will accept punishment for driving while ability impaired instead.

Sources told TMZ Timberlake will have to pay a US$300-US$500 ($489-$815) fine for the offence, which is not classed as drunk driving, and the exact amount will be set by a judge during a hearing on September 13, when the plea deal is officially before the court.

However, the Social Network actor will still have his driver’s licence suspended in New York, a standard year-long punishment after he refused to submit to a breathalyser test when police pulled him over.