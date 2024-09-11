Advertisement
Justin Timberlake strikes plea deal for lesser charge in drink-driving case

Bang Showbiz
Justin Timberlake has reportedly cut a plea deal to reduce his sentence and accept a lesser charge for a drink-driving offence in The Hamptons in June. Photo / Getty Images

The Cry Me a River singer’s legal team has been asking for the case to be dismissed entirely.

Justin Timberlake has agreed to a plea deal in his driving while intoxicated (DWI) case.

The pop star, 43, was arrested in Sag Harbour, New York, in June for allegedly driving while under the influence but his lawyer and prosecutors have reportedly reached an agreement that will drop the initial charge and the Mirrors hitmaker will accept punishment for driving while ability impaired instead.

Sources told TMZ Timberlake will have to pay a US$300-US$500 ($489-$815) fine for the offence, which is not classed as drunk driving, and the exact amount will be set by a judge during a hearing on September 13, when the plea deal is officially before the court.

However, the Social Network actor will still have his driver’s licence suspended in New York, a standard year-long punishment after he refused to submit to a breathalyser test when police pulled him over.

During a previous hearing, Timberlake’s attorney, Edward Burke jnr, denied the allegation and asked for the case to be dismissed outright, alleging the arresting officer made errors.

Before his arrest, the singer enjoyed a meal with friends in The Hamptons.

Justin Timberlake in a booking photo on June 18 in Sag Harbour, New York after he was charged with driving while intoxicated. Photo / Getty Images
A source previously told Daily Mail, “Justin was out to dinner with friends and there were cop cars stationed outside the restaurant, like there are most nights”.

“They look for people who are leaving after midnight who might have been drinking.

“Justin left at 12.30am and was pulled over as soon as he left. Nobody was hurt and there was no drama at the scene.”

After being arrested, the star had claimed he had “one martini”.

According to documents seen by People, Timberlake told the authorities: “I had one martini and I followed my friends home”.

However, in the police report, it was claimed that the pop star drove through a stop sign, and that he failed to “keep on the right side of the roadway”.

