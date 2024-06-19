Britney Spears has broken her silence after her ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake was arrested. Photo / AP, Getty Images

Britney Spears has broken her silence after her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake was arrested.

A source has claimed Spears’ 2023 memoir has contributed to Timberlake’s drinking.

Spears’ fans have hit back by making subtle digs at Timberlake including resurfacing a shocking video and pushing her 2011 single, Criminal to the top of the charts.

Following news of Justin Timberlake’s arrest, his ex-girlfriend, Britney Spears has made a cryptic Instagram post.

The Stronger singer, 42, dated Timberlake, 43, between 1999 and 2002, with Spears sharing intimate details about their relationship in her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, including that he allegedly forced her to get an abortion.

Now, taking to social media just hours after it was revealed he had been arrested for driving under the influence, Spears has shared an image of a cocktail, along with the caption, “It’s the little things you know”.

It is unclear if the Grammy winner’s post was in any way directed at her former partner. However, while the mother of two remains cryptic, fans have not.

In addition to her hit 2011 single, Criminal, from her seventh studio album, Femme Fatale, climbing the charts, fans have resurfaced a video from 2007 in which a young Timberlake appeared at The Brit Awards and seemingly warning Spears to “stop drinking”, the Daily Mail reports.

“Stop drinking, you know who you are, I’m speaking to you,” he said in the short clip, pointing his finger toward the camera. “Stop drinking, you’re going to get sloppy.”

Timberlake does not name Spears in the video.

The father of two was arrested in the Hamptons’ Sag Harbor on Tuesday morning (EST), after he had been out with a group of friends.

It has been widely reported the Mirrors singer - who was driving his BMW X7, had allegedly failed to stop at a stop sign and officers claim to have seen his vehicle swerving across the road.

When pulled over, officers claim Timberlake - who is married to Jessica Biel, appeared “glassy-eyed” and refused to partake in a breathalyser test and was escorted to the police station.

His next court date is scheduled for July 26, the Suffolk County district attorney’s office said. Edward Burke Jr. will is representing the star.

In a new report published in the Daily Mail, insiders have claimed Spears has inadvertently contributed to the situation which led to the Cry Me A River singer’s arrest, as they claim the backlash following the release of her memoir has allegedly resulted in Timberlake using alcohol as an “escape”.

A source exclusively told the news outlet, “Justin has been stressed over the Britney drama that happened at the end of last year and some of us noticed that he was drinking more”.

“He isn’t an alcoholic by any stretch, but he was advised to reel the drinking in so he could have a clear head when dealing with any public controversy because he had been accused of handling the Britney and Janet Jackson backlash poorly.”

A source is blaming Justin Timberlake’s DUI on his ex Britney Spears.



It comes after a source claimed in October last year that Timberlake was furious after private details of his three-year relationship with Spears were made public in her memoir.

The former NSYNC singer was harshly criticised online following the release of Spears’ book as she made multiple claims, including that that he cheated on her and forced her to get an abortion when they found out she was pregnant when she was 19.

While it’s unclear if the singer ever reached out to his former flame, a source told the Daily Mail at the time, “Justin has not reached out to Britney at all about any of this, and he is not going to because there is nothing he can say to her.”

They added that she was “just telling it from her point of view” and that he is not “okay with it”.

“Justin is not at all happy about what has come out in this book,” the source said.

Spears and Timberlake first met on the set of The Mickey Mouse Club when they were younger, and started dating when they were teenagers in 1999. They soon became one of the most high-profile couples of the era.

The pair split in 2002, with Spears claiming in her memoir that Timberlake dumped her in a two-word text while she was filming her music video for Overprotected.

In January, Spears made an Instagram post, writing that she was “deeply sorry” if she offended anyone she “genuinely cares” about with the content of her autobiography.

Alongside a clip of Timberlake performing with classroom instruments with friend Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show, she wrote on Instagram: “I wanna apologise for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry … (sic).”