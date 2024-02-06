Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2001. Photo / AP

Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake arrive at the 28th Annual American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 8, 2001. Photo / AP

Justin Timberlake is reportedly thinking of doing a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey in the wake of his feud with his ex Britney Spears.

The former NSYNC member, 42, was accused of mocking the Toxic singer, 42, last week at his birthday concert when he said he had no one to apologise to before he launched into his track Cry Me a River, said to be about Spears cheating on him when they were together.

A source has now told The Sun about how he wants to use a chat with Oprah, 70, to publicly address the fallout of his fresh spat with the singer: “Justin is really not happy how things have gone down. He wanted the music to speak for itself but that’s clearly not happening.

“His comments on stage have only added fuel to the fire. The idea of a sit-down chat with someone like Oprah Winfrey was floated months ago and is now back on the cards.

“He really doesn’t want to do it but the louder the backlash gets the more he feels he may have to.”

Britney Spears, left, and Justin Timberlake dated from 1999 to 2002. Photo / AP

Timberlake was thrust into global headlines in 2023 after Spears revealed in her The Woman in Me memoir she had an abortion while they were dating as he “didn’t want to be a father” and “wasn’t happy” she was expecting.

Timberlake told fans at his ‘One Night Only’ gig at Irving Plaza in New York City on January 31, held on his 42nd birthday: “I’d like to take this opportunity to apologise to absolutely nobody.”

His declaration and song choice of Cry Me a River left fans convinced he was having a pop at Spears, with some ranting online his statement was a disgrace.

Others jumped to Timberlake’s defence against the trolls by hitting out at Spears and her followers.

The pop star, who dated Timberlake from 1999 to 2002, had said before her ex’s birthday gig she wanted to apologise to anyone she had left “offended” by her autobiography, saying in a now-deleted Instagram message: “I am deeply sorry.”

She then addressed the singer directly, adding: “I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake’s new song Selfish.

Britney Spears revealed in her memoir she had an abortion while she and Justin Timberlake were dating as he 'didn’t want to be a father'. Photo / AP

“It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy (Fallon) together I laugh so hard???”

Spears also said Timberlake’s tune Sanctified was a “wow” song.

She said in her memoir she had cheated on the star “one time” with dancer and choreographer Wade Robson, 41.

Timberlake has been settled with actress Jessica Biel, 41, since they married in 2012 and the pair have sons Silas, eight, and three-year-old Phineas.

Spears – who has sons Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17, with her 45-year-old DJ ex-husband Kevin Federline – is currently going through a divorce from her 29-year-old fitness trainer former partner Sam Asghari.