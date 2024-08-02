Pop star Justin Timberlake has pleaded not guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated after being stopped in Sag Harbor, New York. Photo / Getty Images

Pop star Justin Timberlake pleaded not guilty today to a charge of driving while intoxicated after being arrested in June in Sag Harbor, New York, where police spotted him failing to obey a stop sign and veering off lane.

Sag Harbor Village Justice Carl Irace suspended Timberlake’s driving privileges in the state of New York, the court said, pending his next hearing on August 9.

The hearing was virtual. Timberlake was in Europe on a world tour to support his most recent album, Everything I Thought It Was.

During the hearing, the judge threatened Timberlake’s attorney Edward Burke with a gag order after comments he made to the press after the previous hearing on July 26, according to NBC News. Irace said Burke’s remarks came off as “an attempt to poison the case before it even begins”, according to NBC.

In July, Burke said the singer was not intoxicated and should not have been arrested.