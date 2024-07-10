Inside Out 2

Inside Out hit screens in 2015 and taught kids all about their emotions in an exciting - and colourful way. Now, back with the sequel, we jump inside Riley’s teenage mind and learn about even more emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust have been running a pretty tight ship, so what happens when Anxiety, Envy, Boredom and Embarrassment show up? Probably the same thing that’s happening in your teenage household.

Coming in at one hour and 36 minutes, it may be slightly too long for your restless toddler, but rated PG, it could be an easy win for your 7 to 10-year-old kids who are closer to the teenage phase than you’d like the admit.

Rating: PG

Length: 1hr 36 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Despicable Me 4

Despicable Me has won hearts for generations, so whether you’re an old-school fan or brand new to the franchise, get ready to have some giggles with Gru, the world’s favourite supervillain turned Anti-Villain League agent, his family and, of course, the little yellow Minions as they take on a new challenge.

Rated PG and coming in at one hour and 25 minutes long, the long-awaited sequel isn’t exactly the friendliest film for your younger kids, but with a warning of mild themes, animated violence and even some scenes may scare young children, it makes it perfect for your 5-8 year olds.

Rating: PG

Length: 2hr and 16 mins

Where to watch: In cinemas now

Small screen streaming

Abominable

It’s an oldie but a goodie and if you have a curious kid who loves adventures and checking out what is behind each and every rock, tell them to park their butt for an hour and a half and watch so they can watch the biggest adventure of all take place.

Abominable follows a group of friends who discover a baby Yeti hiding somewhere he definitely shouldn’t be - a city. In a heartwarming tale, the pals promise to unite their furry friend with his family and embark on a trek halfway around the world to do so.

Rating: G

Length: 1hr 37m

Where to watch: Prime Video

Bluey

Bluey is everyone's favourite little pup. Photo / Supplied

If you have kids under 5, chances are you’ve heard about Bluey. The animated show has been a massive hit with preschoolers and follows an inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog named Bluey who loves to play - sounds familiar, doesn’t it?

Bluey first aired in 2018 and quickly became a fan favourite with plenty of merchandise created. So if the show doesn’t entertain your kids enough, a trip to The Warehouse for a Bluey lunchbox might. When in doubt, turn to presents.

Rating: PG

Length: Each episode is 7 minutes and you’ve got plenty of seasons to indulge in

Where to watch: TVNZ+

Our Planet

It doesn’t take a scientist to tell us that our kids are more invested in the environment than ever before. Climate change, reduce, reuse, recycle, clean and green New Zealand have been the building blocks for their world, so why not introduce them to Our Planet.

As well as the ever-calming voice of Sir David Attenborough, the series showcases some captivating moments and you can even sneak in some secret school holiday education as well. Talk about a win-win.

Rating: G

Length: 8 episodes of 48-53 minutes each

Where to watch: Netflix

Hannah Montana

The cast of Hannah Montana.

Following the ordinary life of Miley Stewart, her brother Jackson and their widowed dad, Robby, the family navigate hiding a huge secret - that Miley is actually a worldwide popstar, Hannah Montana.

It’s a Disney+ favourite for a reason, and it’s no wonder when it can entertain generation after generation. Complete with music, friendships, humour and of course, a popstar living a secret double life, it’s one your pre-teen will fall in love with - if they haven’t already.

Rating: G

Length: 4 seasons of 25 minute epsiodes

Where to watch: Disney+

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

If your little munchkin is a Spidey fan, chances are you’ve already heard about Spider-Man: Across the Spider-verse, but if not, let us fill in the gaps - spiderweb free. He’s reunited with Gwen Stacey and now Spider-Man is ready to take on the Multiverse. Meeting Spider-People of all sorts, our favourite neighbourhood super hero must take on a new threat and save the people he loves most.

Rated PG and coming in at two hours and 20 minutes long, there is one thing you need to know before going into this film: bring all the snacks. Popcorn and a fizzy drink simply aren’t enough.

Rating: PG

Length: 2hr and 20 mins

Where to watch: Neon

Lillie Rohan is a London-based reporter covering lifestyle and entertainment stories who joined the Herald in 2020. She specialises in all things reality TV, films and music.















