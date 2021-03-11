Joint custody of son, no spousal support in Adele divorce

Adele's divorce is final and the terms of the split have been revealed. It seems the singer is still single, describing herself at the "single cat lady". Photo / Instagram / Adele

Adele will share custody of her 8-year-old son and won't be paying child support to her now-ex-husband Simon Konecki, according to divorce documents.

The couple separated in August of 2019, and Adele filed for divorce the following month. A Los Angeles judge finalised the divorce last week.

The 32-year-old Adele and the 46-year-old Konecki used mediation to amicably reach the terms of the split, according to the documents obtained today by The Associated Press. Both waived the right to seek spousal support, and both agreed to joint legal and physical custody of son Angelo, who was born in 2012. The papers say they will seek to resolve any issues without litigation.

Adele kept her original legal name, Adele Adkins, during her marriage.

The British singing superstar married Konecki, co-founder of Life Water, an eco-friendly brand of bottled water, in May of 2018, according to court documents. But she already referred to him as "my husband" during a Grammy acceptance speech in 2017. The two had been a couple for several years when they wed.

A spokesperson for Adele released a statement at the time of the split: "They are committed to raising their son together lovingly. As always they ask for privacy. There will be no further comment."

Adele hosted Saturday Night Live in October last year and in an Instagram post referred to herself as "the (single) cat lady." At the time, however, there was widespread speculation that she was dating UK rapper Skepta (real name Joseph Junior Adenuga). Neither Adele, nor Skepta have confirmed the rumours.

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.