Late Late show host James Corden doubles wealth to $90m with Hollywood move

James Corden made the move to LA to start hosting the Late Late Show in 2015. Photo / Getty Images

Late Late Show host James Corden has more than doubled his wealth after a move to Hollywood, accounts show.

Corden's wealth is now thought to be around $89 million since it was last estimated at $39 million, reports the Sun.

The talk show host's fortune has soared after he became a partner in UK-US TV and film production company Fulwell 73, whose last accounts show assets worth $250m. Corden's share is worth $50m as one of five full partners.

"James took a huge gamble when he moved to LA in 2015 to anchor The Late Late Show. It could have spectacularly backfired, but it has paid off big time," a source has revealed.

"His career has gone from strength to strength and shows no sign of slowing down."

Corden's first claim to fame came from writing and starring in BBC sitcom Gavin & Stacey.

After being offered $7m a year to present chat show The Late Late Show, he made the move to the US. His Carpool Karaoke segment has proved a global hit, featuring showbiz superstars from Adele to Sir Paul McCartney.

He's now living in an LA mansion worth millions with his wife Julia and their three children.

Fulwell 73 also produces content for Robbie Williams, One Direction, Justin Bieber and Jack Whitehall.

"James has invested wisely in Fulwell, which is a company he cares deeply about. He and the other partners have developed it and made it blossom and it is in a very healthy financial state," the source said.

"It has a lot of overheads and his share isn't cash in the bank but there is no doubt it has been a good investment."

Corden, who was made an OBE in 2015, was praised for paying his Late Late Show team's wages out of his own pocket after Covid-19 affected filming.

It's said he's about to start negotiating a new contract.