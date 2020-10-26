Adele faces backlash over 'disgraceful' SNL African sex skit

Adele has come under fire for her Saturday Night Live performance, during which she took part in a comedy skit mocking sex tourism in Africa.
The sketch poked fun at the reported growing number of white middle-aged divorcees who travel to the continent for "no-frills sex".
In the three-minute skit, Adele and Kate McKinnon fronted an African Tourist Board ad and encouraged women to visit.
"Witness the wonder, the escape, the story," urged McKinnon, while as a shirtless black man walked across the screen arm in arm with an older white woman.
"The sandy beaches. The massive bamboo," continued Adele.
The innuendos kept coming as Adele increasingly struggled to suppress her laughter.
"I found a deep, deep connection," she giggled.
"You can feel it in your stomach."
One viewer wrote: "I was actually enjoying it until the comments and the black men carrying white women around. actually felt a bit sick and couldn't enjoy the rest and I adore Adele but I wish she hadn't taken part in this skit."
Another accused it of "using black men as sex toys" and called it "highly offensive".
A third wrote: "Adele looks great for sure but the Africa skit was in poor taste tbh!"
Earlier this year, Singing superstar Adele sparked a social media backlash with her latest near-unrecognizable Instagram post.
The photo showed the star as fans have never seen her before: clad in a Jamaican flag bikini top, a feathered embellishment on her shoulders and with her hair curled into tight knots.
"Happy what would be Notting Hill Carnival my beloved London," she captioned the pic, a nod to London's huge annual carnival led by members of the British West Indian community, which had been canceled.
But the 32-year-old star's choice of attire — and especially a Bantu knot hairstyle usually worn by women of African descent — copped a roasting online, amid accusations of cultural appropriation.