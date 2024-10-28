A young John Farnham with then-manager Darryl Sambell (left).
Warning: This story contains allegations of sexual harassment and drug harm.
Australian music legend John Farnham makes disturbing claims about his late former music manager in his new book, revealing that he was secretly drugged “for years” in the early part of his career.
In new excerpts from his memoir The Voice Inside published by The Australian overnight, Farnham opens up about the mistreatment he suffered from manager Darryl Sambell during the early years of his career, when he was a teen pop idol in the 1960s with hits like Sadie the Cleaning Lady.
Farnham writes that Sambell “drugged me for years and I had no f***ing idea,” until one day he discovered a half-dissolved pill in the bottom of his cup of coffee.
That domination went on for years, with Sambell controlling “where and when I worked, what I sang, what I wore, what I ate.”
Farnham ended up “isolated from friends and family,” even from wife Jill, who he married in 1973.
Farnham finally sacked Sambell in 1976, later forming one of Australian music’s most successful partnerships with music manager Glenn Wheatley, who helped his career soar to new heights in the 1980s and 90s.
Sambell died in 2001. Farnham writes in the new memoir that he now looks back on the early years of his career with a mixture of sorrow and shame: “I feel so ashamed of myself for not realising what Darryl was up to or speaking up more often to put him back in his place.”
He admitted he had found it hard to “unpick” what had happened to him until forced to confront it while writing his memoir.
“But now that I’ve confronted it, I look back on that time with sorrow. I’m annoyed at myself for being so gullible and trusting,” he writes.
A small taster of the audiobook has already been released by publisher Hachette Australia, and fans will hear one of Australia’s most recognisable voices sounding a little different post-cancer treatment as he explains why it’s taken him so long to write his memoirs.
“I don’t enjoy talking about myself, I really don’t. Don’t get me wrong, I’m an egomaniac, but dredging up the past is just not something I’ve ever really enjoyed,” Farnham says.
“I’ll try and share as much as I can, but that’s not easy because I’ve never really been that open. I guess there are reasons for that. Reasons for my reluctance …”