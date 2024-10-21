John Farnham performing at One Electric Day on Cockatoo Island, Sydney in November 2019. Photo / Getty Images

John Farnham’s cancer battle has left him unable to sing.

While the 75-year-old Australian singer is now cancer-free after undergoing treatment, including extensive surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth, he admitted that the procedure has affected his ability to fully open his mouth and sing.

Writing in his upcoming memoir, The Voice Inside, which has been previewed in the Sydney Morning Herald, Farnham explained: “My facial disfigurement from the surgery means I can’t open my mouth wide enough for a strip of spaghetti, let alone to sing.

“I can’t get the movement to make the sounds I want to make, that’s where the vibrations and my voice come from. It’s a very disconcerting thing. And trying hurts.”

However, he is hopeful that he will be able to sing again in the future.