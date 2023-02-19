A close friend of John Farnham has provided an update on the Aussie music legend’s health as he recovers from a 12-hour operation. Photo / Getty Images

A close friend of John Farnham has provided fans with an update on his recovery from major surgery, revealing that the Aussie music legend is “going well”.

The legendary Australian singer, 73, underwent a 12-hour operation to have a tumour removed at a Melbourne hospital last August, shortly after being diagnosed with mouth cancer.

Farnham’s co-manager and close friend David Wilson told The Daily Telegraph that he’d been in fine form over Christmas during family celebrations but that his recovery has been “a process”.

“It is a process, it is slow and steady as she goes. He is going well.”

Wilson described how the room was filled with laughter on Christmas Day with Farnham at the centre of the fun.

“The Christmas tradition of after Christmas lunch sitting outside while John hosts music trivia questions continued,” Wilson said.

“He was MC with the family all gathered around and we laughed like drains as we were all tested on our musical knowledge.”

Farnham is recovering “well”, according to his close friend. Photo / Getty Images

In October, the music icon’s sons, James and Robert, opened up to A Current Affair about their father’s surgery.

“He is in recovery now. He pulled through the surgery. That was hectic. Pretty hairy,” Robert said.

“Now he’s almost back to his normal self, just dropping jokes all the time. The nurse teams come in and it’s new people, a new audience. He’s a performer at heart and he’s always trying to make people laugh, which is just who he is.”

James told the programme that John had been “having trouble sleeping” before he was diagnosed with cancer.

“He likes to sleep on his side and he had a lump on his cheek,” he said.

“So then mum noticed it too and made him go to the dentist and (he) had it checked. The dentist noticed it and referred him to someone who knew more about it.”

It came after the Farnham family released a statement about his condition in September, one month on from his gruelling 12-hour procedure, while thanking fans for their “thousands” of messages of support.

“This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful.”