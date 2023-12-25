Merry Christmas from the Farnhams. John Farnham pictured at the head of the table. Photo / Instagram

Merry Christmas from the Farnhams. John Farnham pictured at the head of the table. Photo / Instagram

Australian singer John Farnham appears to have enjoyed a full family Christmas this year.

More than one year after the singer, 74, battled oral cancer, a photo shared to social media by his son Robhas shown the star enjoying a festive Christmas dinner with his family.

Fans of the star were quick to send wishes of support and holiday messages.

“Glad to see you all enjoying Xmas day all looking good and John sitting at the head of the table with his gorgeous wife [Jillian] and family,” one user said.

“Merry Christmas and thank you for sharing your family photo. Great to see your Dad looking great,” said another.

It was revealed last year that Farnham underwent lifesaving surgery to remove a cancerous tumour from his mouth. In October 2022, the musician’s sons, James and Robert, opened up to A Current Affair about their father’s 12-hour surgery.

“He is in recovery now. He pulled through the surgery. That was hectic. Pretty hairy,” Robert said.

“Now he’s almost back to his normal self, just dropping jokes all the time. The nurse teams come in and it’s new people, a new audience. He’s a performer at heart and he’s always trying to make people laugh, which is just who he is.”

James told the programme that John had been “having trouble sleeping” before he was diagnosed with cancer.

“He likes to sleep on his side and he had a lump on his cheek,” he said.

The star had a lifesaving 12-hour surgery in August last year. Photo / Getty Images

“So then mum noticed it too and made him go to the dentist and had it checked. The dentist noticed it and referred him to someone who knew more about it.”

In February this year he and his family gave a positive update to fans that the surgery and treatment were a success.

Farnham’s co-manager and close friend David Wilson told the Daily Telegraph that John had been in fine form over Christmas during family celebrations but that his recovery has been “a process”.

“It is slow and steady as she goes. He is going well.”