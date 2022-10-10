The singer's sons have opened up about their dad's road to recovery after cancer surgery. Photo / Getty Images

John Farnham's sons have revealed how the Australian singer came to discover that he had mouth cancer as the beloved star continues to recover following surgery.

James, 34, and Robert Farnham, 41, told A Current Affair that their iconic dad remained in a rehabilitation centre after undergoing a procedure to remove the cancerous growth on August 23.

"He is in recovery now. He pulled through the surgery. That was hectic. Pretty hairy," Robert said.

"Now he's almost back to his normal self, just dropping jokes all the time. The nurse teams come in and it's new people, a new audience. He's a performer at heart and he's always trying to make people laugh, which is just who he is."

James told the programme that John had been "having trouble sleeping" before he was diagnosed with cancer.

"He likes to sleep on his side and he had a lump on his cheek," he said.

"So then mum noticed it too and made him go to the dentist and (he) had it checked. The dentist noticed it and referred him to someone who knew more about it."

The superstar was then sent for a biopsy.

"He just thought it was an ulcer and it turned out to be cancerous. It's just terrifying," Robert said.

"As soon as they found out, Dad was straight on the phone. (He) told us exactly what was going on, which was pretty brutal.

"To hear that was just another kick in the guts, but you've just got to be there and try and be as supportive for Dad and Mum as you can."

According to his sons, the star "got all teary" when he learned of the outpouring of support from the public.

"He never expects everyone to still love him, but they do. So thanks, pretty much, everyone," James added.

It's believed unlikely Farnham will be able to perform again. Photo / Andrew Labett

The brothers said the Farnham family was also extremely grateful to the doctors, nurses and everyday Australians who have supported them in recent months.

"It was beautiful to see the amazing messages. It's a strange thing, everyone just feels that they are a part of it, if that makes any sense. But it's a good feeling," Robert said.

"We can't say enough how much we thank all the nurses and all the doctors. They did such a good job at putting him at ease and putting us at ease."

The Farnham family released a statement about the singer's condition in September, one month on from his gruelling 12-hour surgery.

In it, Farnham's wife Jill and sons Rob and James told fans that his recovery was "progressing well," and that he was moved from an ICU ward to a general ward a couple of weeks ago.

"That in itself is terrific progress," the statement reads.

"This week John has been transferred into a rehabilitation facility. Each of these steps means things are moving in the right direction and for that we are enormously thankful."

The family also thanked fans for the "many thousands" of messages of support they have sent the You're The Voice singer on the newly-created website, weloveyoujohn.com.au.

The legendary Australian singer, 73, underwent a 12-hour surgery to have a tumour removed at a Melbourne hospital in August, shortly after being diagnosed with mouth cancer.

Sydney 2GB host Ben Fordham shared an update on John's recovery days after the operation.

"Doctors may have to insert a tube into his windpipe as part of his recovery, he'll need a feeding tube and he'll need rehab to help him chew and swallow again, he'll spend weeks in hospital recovering," Fordham said on-air.

John, who also had part of his jaw removed during the marathon operation, earlier provided a statement prior to going under, in which he shared his gratitude to the Victorian health system.

"Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me," he said in the statement.

"The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."

Entertainment reporter Peter Ford, who had been providing regular updates from the family, said shortly after the surgery that it was unlikely John will be able to perform again.

"Certainly now you have to say there's even a lesser chance (of him performing)," Ford said. "The first was the removal of the tumour, the second was a reconstructive surgery because John has had part of his jaw removed."