Jennifer Aniston reveals ‘completely naked’ encounter with fans

Jennifer Aniston was “completely naked” in a sauna when fans decided to approach her.

The 56-year-old actress – who shot to fame alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry when she took on the role of Rachel Green in the hit 1990s sitcom Friends – was asked about the most “surprising” place she had been recognised as her alter-ego and admitted it was when she was in quite a “vulnerable” state.

She told Travel+Leisure magazine: “Not surprising, but I’ve been in vulnerable places, like undressed in a steam room, or in a sauna or some sort of a spa either half-covered or completely naked.”

Meanwhile, the star of The Morning Show revealed that she suffers from aerophobia, but she has been able to combat it in recent times with hypnosis in a bid to “remove all of those superstitions” of danger when she boards a plane.

She added: “I have an extreme fear of flying. But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions. I have not been doing the right hand, right foot – and now it’s shockingly good!