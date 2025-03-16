Nicole Brydon Bloom (left) and Justin Theroux (right) have reportedly gotten married. Photo / Getty Images

The 53-year-old actor got engaged to Paradise star, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, in August 2024 after just over a year of dating and now they have actually tied the knot, according to TMZ. The outlet obtained photos of the couple in Tulum, Mexico, where Theroux was seen wearing a cream tuxedo and kissing Brydon Bloom as she danced in a traditional wedding dress.

The outlet claimed that the couple had to contend with windy weather conditions but claimed that they had it on “good authority” that the pair are now husband and wife. The couple were first romantically linked in February 2023, and attended the Venice movie festival to promote his new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released in September 2024. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in March at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing matching all-black outfits.