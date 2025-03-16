Advertisement
Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux has married Nicole Brydon Bloom in Mexico

Nicole Brydon Bloom (left) and Justin Theroux (right) have reportedly gotten married. Photo / Getty Images

  • Justin Theroux has remarried Nicole, 30, in Tulum, Mexico, eight years after divorcing Jennifer Aniston.
  • The couple, engaged in August 2024, faced windy weather but are now reportedly husband and wife.
  • They were first linked in February 2023 and debuted as a couple at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party.

Justin Theroux, has remarried eight years after his divorce from Jennifer Aniston.

The 53-year-old actor got engaged to Paradise star, Nicole Brydon Bloom, 30, in August 2024 after just over a year of dating and now they have actually tied the knot, according to TMZ. The outlet obtained photos of the couple in Tulum, Mexico, where Theroux was seen wearing a cream tuxedo and kissing Brydon Bloom as she danced in a traditional wedding dress.

The outlet claimed that the couple had to contend with windy weather conditions but claimed that they had it on “good authority” that the pair are now husband and wife. The couple were first romantically linked in February 2023, and attended the Venice movie festival to promote his new film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which was released in September 2024. They made their red carpet debut as a couple in March at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, wearing matching all-black outfits.

They were also photographed getting cosy on a night out in New York City in August 2023, and next month were spotted getting dinner with Brydon Bloom’s parents. Theroux’s exes include Friends actor Jennifer Aniston, 55, to whom he was married from 2015 to 2018. The exes are said to have stayed friendly after their split and were spotted getting dinner together at the Il Cantinori restaurant in New York last April. Theroux told the New York Times about their break-up: “The good news is that was probably the most – I’m choosing my words really carefully – it was kind of the most gentle separation.”

