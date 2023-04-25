It's not the first time Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have spent time together since their divorce. Photo / Getty Images

It's not the first time Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux have spent time together since their divorce. Photo / Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston has been spotted enjoying a dinner date with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

According to E! News the former couple, who were married for just under three years, dined at a Tuscan-themed restaurant with friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

While news of the pair sitting down to dinner together may suggest a reunion to some, fans of Aniston and Theroux will note it’s not out of the ordinary for the former husband and wife to spend time together.

Since they parted ways in 2018, The Morning Show star and White House Plumbers actor haven’t been afraid to publicly support each other or celebrate holidays together. In fact, just a year after their divorce, they got together for Thanksgiving.

And in November last year, when Aniston revealed her harrowing fertility journey in Allure magazine, Theroux showed his support by commenting with a fist bump and heart emojis on her Instagram post of her cover shot.

Jennifer Aniston on the cover of Allure magazine. Photo / Allure

In the years following their divorce, the rumour mill was rife with suggestions the reason for the Hollywood couple’s split came down to their differing decisions about which side of the US they should live on.

But in April 2021, Theroux told Esquire magazine it was “a narrative that is not true, for the most part”.

“Look, people create narratives that make themselves feel better or simplify things for them. That whole ‘This person likes rock ‘n’ roll, that person likes jazz. Of course!’ That’s just not the case. It’s an oversimplification.”

He also addressed where the couple’s relationship had landed after calling it quits as husband and wife.

“I would say we’ve remained friends,” he said. “We don’t talk every day, but we call each other. We FaceTime. We text.

“Like it or not, we didn’t have that dramatic split, and we love each other.

“I’m sincere when I say that I cherish our friendship. We can not be together and still bring each other joy and friendship. Also, she makes me laugh very, very hard. She’s a hilarious person. It would be a loss if we weren’t in contact, for me personally.

“And I’d like to think the same for her.”























