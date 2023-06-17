Jennifer Aniston arrives at the premiere of "Murder Mystery 2" on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actress Jennifer Aniston has revealed her “cheat day” treat and it’s right out of a James Bond film, reports Daily Mail.

The Friends alum enjoys sipping on a dirty martini cocktail when the mood is right.

Aniston is known for prioritising her health with a holistic lifestyle and a high-protein, low-carb, low-sugar diet.

The actress pairs her strict food intake with a five-day workout programme which features intense cardio and 10-20 minute Pvolve classes.

Pvolve is a scientifically-proven workout method that fuses low-impact functional fitness with resistance-based equipment.

This is how the star stays a reported 53kg at 5ft 5in.

However, despite her strict health regime, the actress rewards her hard work with cheat days when she wants to indulge in some of her favourite foods and drinks, such as a martini.

Her tipple of choice is made with gin and vermouth and garnished with either a lemon twist or an olive.

An insider told Us Weekly magazine: “Jen’s meals are rich in protein with a healthy amount of carbs, and she also indulges in treats and cheat days.

“If she wants to enjoy a dirty martini or tequila, she’ll splurge. It’s no big deal.”

When it comes to unwinding, the actress from TV series The Morning Show turns to meditation to relax and enjoys getting plenty of fresh air while walking her dogs.

“She meditates, and loves hikes with her dogs,” revealed the source.

Aniston allegedly is not concerned about ageing and isn’t interested in getting any cosmetic surgeries done. Instead, the star puts all her focus into being “healthy and happy” as she continues her growth journey.

The source shared: “Jen feels fine about getting older. For her, it’s about being healthy and happy as she can be.”

This comes after Aniston revealed the one compliment she doesn’t like. The actress allegedly can’t stand the phrase: “You look good for your age”.

She revealed that the remark drives her crazy and should just be: “You look great – period.”

She told British Vogue: “It drives me bananas. I can’t stand it. That’s a habit of society that we have these markers like, ‘Well you’re at that stage, so for your age …’ I don’t even understand what it means.

“I’m in better shape than I was in my twenties. I feel better in my mind, body, and spirit. It’s all 100 per cent better,” she added.