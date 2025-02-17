Jason Momoa, 45, made a red carpet debut with his new partner Adria Arjona, 32, at the SNL: The Homecoming Concert event. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has debuted a new relationship with a woman 13 years younger at a red-carpet event in New York.

Momoa, 45, was pictured arriving at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert event with American actress Adria Arjona, 32, on February 14 (local time).

The event included live performances from Miley Cyrus, Lauryn Hill, The Backstreet Boys, and Cher.

Momoa and Arjona were also seen about New York earlier last week. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Momoa and Arjona wearing hats and sunglasses and holding hands as they strolled through the city on Valentine’s Day.

Momoa and Arjona are believed to have been dating since May 2024, when Momoa told Basingstoke Comic Con attendees that he was “very much in a relationship”. However, neither have confirmed when they began seeing each other or how they met.