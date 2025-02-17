Advertisement
Jason Momoa debuts relationship with Adria Arjona at SNL red carpet event

NZ Herald
2 mins to read

Jason Momoa, 45, made a red carpet debut with his new partner Adria Arjona, 32, at the SNL: The Homecoming Concert event. Photo / Getty Images

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa has debuted a new relationship with a woman 13 years younger at a red-carpet event in New York.

Momoa, 45, was pictured arriving at the SNL50: The Homecoming Concert event with American actress Adria Arjona, 32, on February 14 (local time).

The event included live performances from Miley Cyrus, Lauryn Hill, The Backstreet Boys, and Cher.

Momoa and Arjona were also seen about New York earlier last week. Photos obtained by the Daily Mail show Momoa and Arjona wearing hats and sunglasses and holding hands as they strolled through the city on Valentine’s Day.

Momoa and Arjona are believed to have been dating since May 2024, when Momoa told Basingstoke Comic Con attendees that he was “very much in a relationship”. However, neither have confirmed when they began seeing each other or how they met.

They first confirmed their relationship in a social media post that month, with Momoa sharing pictures of a recent trip to Japan.

Jason Momoa previously shared photos of his partner Adria Arjona while on a trip to Japan. Photo / @prideofgypsies
In one of the photos, Momoa and Arjona are seen smiling and hugging at the dinner table while at a restaurant with friends.

“Japan, you are a dream come true you blew my mind,” Momoa wrote in the caption. “We’re so thankful for everyone who opened their homes, making memories with new friends and old friends, sharing another amazing adventure with mi amor.”

Arjona and Momoa starred in the 2021 action thriller Sweet Girl. In the film, Arjona played Amanda Cooper, the wife of Momoa’s character Ray Cooper.

Before Momoa and Arjona’s romance began, the Aquaman actor was married to actress Lisa Bonet, 57, for seven years. The pair wed in 2017 but announced their split in 2022 over “irreconcilable differences”, finalising their divorce in January 2024.

Jason Momoa and Adria Arjona during a trip to Japan in May 2024. Photo / @prideofgypsies
The date of their separation was listed as October 2020.

Arjona was previously married to Puerto Rican-American lawyer Edgardo Canales, whom she wed in 2019. The pair separated in 2023.

Arjona, who was born in Puerto Rico and raised in Mexico City until she was 12, moved to Miami with her mother following her parent’s divorce, eventually making her way to New York to study acting at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

She has since starred in several major blockbusters, indie films and television shows, notably playing lead characters in 2023’s Hit Man and the Disney+ series Star Wars: Andor.

