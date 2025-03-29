“My response to situations has a lot to do with my past,” explains the Melbourne digital account manager. “I was bullied for about 10 years. I had very unhealthy dynamics at home, I also had unhealthy dynamics in my friendships – and then I found more unhealthy dynamics in my romantic relationships. But I did a lot of work to remove myself from those situations and to work on myself.”

Jamie has been matched on MAFS with “big, friendly giant” Dave Hand, 37, who was her staunch supporter up until recent episodes, which have seen their sexual chemistry fizzle. At one point, it seemed as if everyone had turned on her. But Jamie’s not one to back down when she knows she’s in the right.

“I’d rather someone come at me for my delivery than have them sit there being silent and enabling bad behaviour,” she explains. “Three experts can’t silence me, sorry!”

Jamie says it’s because of her own life experiences that she is able to recognise any toxic situations, of which there are plenty on MAFS. “I honestly think I’m supposed to help people. Relationships I’ve been in in the past have really educated me on what to look out for in the experiment. Like Tim, for example – I got his number very quickly!”

Jamie has been matched on the show with “big, friendly giant” Dave Hand. Photo / Woman's Day

Jamie called out PE teacher Tim Gromie’s narcissistic ways immediately upon noticing his comments to bride Katie Johnston at the very first dinner party.

“I’m always interested in understanding people’s own behavioural patterns. Everyone’s got their backstory. In my case, I’ve come out of my experiences and I defend myself. I back myself. If a situation arises where I’m really hurt or I need to defend my friend, I have no issue with my approach or fight style. It gets the job done. I might be aggressive, but if people lived the life I’ve lived, maybe they would be more aggressive with their approach too.”

Not one to hide all of her emotions, Jamie’s face also speaks a thousand words – especially during commitment ceremonies. She laughs, “You can definitely tell I don’t have Botox because I can move my face quite well!”

The MAFS star is not one to hide all of her emotions. Photo / Woman's Day

She might not be into injectables, but it’s obvious Jamie looks after herself. She mentions on our shoot the secret to her petite frame is a fast metabolism and 10 hours of sleep per night, as well as working as a nightclub supervisor on weekends.

“You do a lot of moving in a club,” she smiles. “I also do Pilates, I eat well, I don’t snack and I drink vodka sodas – just drink vodka sodas when you go clubbing and you’ll be fine!”

Jamie keeps in touch with her MAFS bestie Awhina Rutene, 30, who has Kiwi roots but lives in Perth. “She’s a great rep for New Zealand, bless her. She’s just so beautiful.”

Jamie is a long-time fan of the iconic Kiwi series Outrageous Fortune and was just stoked to be interviewed by actor Tammy Davis, who played Munter, when she dropped in for an interview on his breakfast show at radio station George FM.

“That was so funny,” she enthuses. “I used to watch it when I was in high school and just today I got to speak to Munter. He was fangirling me and I’m like, ‘You were on my screen first!‘” She was also thrilled to bump into Kiwi screen icon Rebecca Gibney in her hotel lobby.

Jamie bumped into Kiwi screen icon Rebecca Gibney. Photo / Woman's Day

Grinning, Jamie hopes that this first visit to Aotearoa won’t be her last. “I’ve always wanted to come here. I’ve only heard really good things about New Zealand. I love that it’s got a nice, laid-back energy, and everything’s so pretty and green. It simply hasn’t disappointed at all!”