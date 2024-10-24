A British singer has revealed he may have been the cause of Noel Gallagher's decision to move. Photo / Composite / Getty Images
James Blunt has claimed his famous former neighbour, Noel Gallagher, sold his home because he “couldn’t handle me writing s*** songs”.
The English singer-songwriter, 50, owns a property on the Spanish island of Ibiza, close to the retreat Gallagher put on the market.
Speaking on the How to Fail with Elizabeth Day podcast, the You’re Beautiful hitmaker jokingly revealed why the Oasis rocker had decided to vacate the property.
“I bumped into Noel Gallagher the other day. He’d said he was leaving Ibiza and selling up his house because he couldn’t handle me writing my s*** songs down the road from him,” Blunt said, before quipping: “House prices subsequently went up after he left.”
Blunt went on to note that Gallagher, 57, is always “really sweet” – to his face, at least.
When asked if he had specifically moved out because of Blunt, Gallagher replied: “Yes.”
“He didn’t [upset me]. He just moved there. I can’t have that,” he said.
During the podcast, Blunt went on to discuss other stars who have been “mean” to him over the years, including The Jam and Style Councilrocker Paul Weller, who previously declared he would rather “eat his own s*** than work with James”.
“Paul Weller was mean. I don’t know where [he said it] ... The weird thing about that was I genuinely hadn’t asked to work with him, so why has he suddenly come up with this statement?” Blunt said.
“It just must be that he really, really just was seizing the opportunity to eat his own s***. I don’t know why he was effectively volunteering to do that because I hadn’t asked him.”
Blunt also claimed Blur frontman Damon Albarn refused to pose for a picture with him during an appearance on BBC2 TV show Later With Jools Holland.
“Damon apparently refused to be in the same picture as me so I was going through this really weird experience,” Blunt said.
“They kept me back in my dressing room and they kept saying, ‘You can’t come out’, and they were being really shady with me while they gathered all the musicians.
“And then they took the photo and then they said, ‘Okay, now you can come out’ as Damon walked off and got in his car and then they took a second photo with all the musicians except Damon.
“And I don’t know which is on the wall, but I can take a guess. So it was just really weird behaviour.”