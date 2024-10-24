“Whenever I see him, he’s really sweet to my face. I think everyone’s sweet to each other’s faces,” he said.

“It’s just with the courage of a microphone and a journalist and trying to show off a little, they’ll do something different.”

English singer-songwriter James Blunt owns a property on the Spanish island of Ibiza. Photo / Getty Images

Gallagher previously claimed Blunt was the reason he sold the home in an interview with Time Out Dubai magazine.

When asked if he had specifically moved out because of Blunt, Gallagher replied: “Yes.”

“He didn’t [upset me]. He just moved there. I can’t have that,” he said.

During the podcast, Blunt went on to discuss other stars who have been “mean” to him over the years, including The Jam and Style Council rocker Paul Weller, who previously declared he would rather “eat his own s*** than work with James”.

“Paul Weller was mean. I don’t know where [he said it] ... The weird thing about that was I genuinely hadn’t asked to work with him, so why has he suddenly come up with this statement?” Blunt said.

“It just must be that he really, really just was seizing the opportunity to eat his own s***. I don’t know why he was effectively volunteering to do that because I hadn’t asked him.”

Noel Gallagher (above) claims having James Blunt as a neighbour was the reason he decided to sell his home in Ibiza. Photo / Getty Images

Blunt also claimed Blur frontman Damon Albarn refused to pose for a picture with him during an appearance on BBC2 TV show Later With Jools Holland.

“Damon apparently refused to be in the same picture as me so I was going through this really weird experience,” Blunt said.

“They kept me back in my dressing room and they kept saying, ‘You can’t come out’, and they were being really shady with me while they gathered all the musicians.

“And then they took the photo and then they said, ‘Okay, now you can come out’ as Damon walked off and got in his car and then they took a second photo with all the musicians except Damon.

“And I don’t know which is on the wall, but I can take a guess. So it was just really weird behaviour.”

- Additional reporting by NZ Herald.