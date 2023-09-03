Noel Gallagher, the former Oasis rocker, recently branded Adele's music as “offensive” and compared her to the late singer Cilla Black. Photo / Getty Images

Noel Gallagher got annoyed when Adele sent an assistant to visit him.

The former Oasis rocker recently branded the Hello hitmaker’s music as “offensive” and compared her to the late singer Cilla Black, and has now revealed his distaste for the singer was sparked by her sending an assistant to give him the opportunity to hang out with her.

Opening up about on his feud, Noel told The Matt Morgan Podcast: “I don’t think I have ever gone out of my way to start anything, it’s always been a reaction to some f****** idiot having a go in the first place.”

“You know me, I keep myself to myself.”

When it was pointed out to Noel that Adele had never bad-mouthed him, the High Flying Birds frontman said: “No, but she sent someone over to f****** ask, ‘Did [you] want to meet her?’. That’s what riled me.”

“I’m not one for causing a scene, I just stick it in the vault and just think revenge is a dish best served cold.”

Noel is never shy about expressing an opinion - having also clashed with his brother Liam Gallagher, Sam Smith and Damon Albarn - and issued a damning assessment of Adele’s music on the same podcast last month.

He said: “F*** off, f***ing hell. Name one [song].

“They’re f***ing sh**. It’s f***ing awful. It’s f***ing Cilla Black.

“I find it and that whole thing offensive.”

However, Noel suggested he could see himself writing songs for the likes of Adele and Lewis Capaldi in the future.

The 56-year-old musician said: “If I fall out of love with touring, I could see myself just sitting at home writing songs and sending them to my publishers. I might in the future.”

“I’ll be saying, ‘Get Adele to sing that. Don’t call until she’s done the guide vocal.’

“I want Lewis Capaldi to murder this song, I want him to sh** on it from a great height. Make me rich.”