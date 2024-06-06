Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Paul Weller’s 17th solo album and Sam Bambery’s second impress

By Graham Reid
3 mins to read
Social ­observers: Paul Weller (left) and Sam Bambery. Photos / Supplied

Social ­observers: Paul Weller (left) and Sam Bambery. Photos / Supplied

66

By Paul Weller

Alongside Elvis Costello, Paul Weller is one of just a few from the British post-punk era with a proven capacity for successful reinvention.

With the Jam (1976-82) he initially tapped Mod

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener