Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Lisa O’Neil brings her distinctive sound to Womad

By Gareth Cartwright
4 mins to read
Fiercely folk: Lisa O’Neill’s Irish brogue comes through loud and clear in her songs. Photo / Getty Images

Fiercely folk: Lisa O’Neill’s Irish brogue comes through loud and clear in her songs. Photo / Getty Images

Lisa O’Neill speaks as she sings, in a broad Irish brogue that reflects her upbringing in Cavan, rural Ireland. Her voice will never be described as beautiful. It is guttural, fierce yet plaintive, marking her

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener