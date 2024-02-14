Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Reviews: Can you dig it? New nuggets of historic Kiwi rock unearthed

By Graham Reid
5 mins to read
Sweet-as: Christchurch glam-rockers Odyssey, with Bill Kearns, Terry Gallavin, Jeff Stribling and Ronnie Harris. Photo / Supplied

Sweet-as: Christchurch glam-rockers Odyssey, with Bill Kearns, Terry Gallavin, Jeff Stribling and Ronnie Harris. Photo / Supplied

Sonic

By Various Artists

The archaeologists of local rock just keep digging. Last year, we had previously unreleased 1990s albums from Auckland band Crash, and Boom Boom Mancini, the UK-based band of Dianne Swann and

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener