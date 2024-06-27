Is this the end of NZ reality TV as we know it?

Alongside the end of that era, WBD signalled it will no longer commission fully funded local shows - likely meaning beyond the Stuff-made 6pm bulletin, its only local shows will likely be funded by NZ on Air.

Things aren’t much better at TVNZ.

“Unfortunately, it won’t be possible to bring to air the same volume of local reality programming as we have in the past,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement supplied to The Spinoff. “We are working with our partners on ways to deliver reality in a more cost-effective way, i.e. new formats that utilise third-party funding models.”

How the sausage is financed

The average TV viewer, whether on linear or streaming, would be forgiven for just enjoying the shows and not being overly concerned about how they’re financed. But it’s worth unpacking that, because the financing is suddenly extremely relevant to what is made - and what isn’t. Broadly speaking, there are two main ways local television gets to our free-to-air screens.

For comedy, drama and documentary, it’s largely financed by NZ on Air or Te Māngai Pāho. Reality TV occasionally sneaks through, mainly in the form of shows like The Casketeers or Homai Te Pakipaki, which have persuasive cultural or language outcomes. Some shows also receive support through the screen production rebate (known as the SPR), which returns some production spending to the show’s producers.

Broad franchises like MAFS NZ or CTI are mostly paid for by the network, which makes its money back by selling advertising around them, and integrating products into scenes (hence all the Moccona they slurp on MAFS NZ).

Broad franchises like MAFS NZ are mostly paid for by the network. Photo / The Spinoff

For years, that model has been under tension. You could see it in the way the same show was suddenly on multiple nights per week, often for more than an hour at a time. It started to fray recently in other ways - CTI began to be shot in New Zealand, sometimes not even on an island. Meanwhile, on MAFS NZ, they barely leave their apartments nowadays.

Remember, though, even those less lavish shows represent last year’s media economy. In 2023 Celebrity Treasure Island cost almost $7m, while Heartbreak Island cost nearly $6m. Despite receiving tax rebates totalling around $5m, it’s likely TVNZ picked up the bulk of the rest of the cost, given there is presumably limited overseas appeal for those shows.

Life was clearly different back then. TVNZ was profitable and ambitious, picking up the Spark Sports package to make a bold play into live sports. Now the advertising slump has savaged the state broadcaster, leading to those devastating cuts to news and beyond - and a loss so large more cuts are near-inevitable.

This means TVNZ, which has been the largest commissioner of franchise reality TV in recent years, will find it hard to make similar commitments into the future. When asked what that means for big, broad and pricey reality shows, TVNZ was sanguine. “We’re still working through proposals for beyond 2024,” according to a spokesperson.

That’s the cold economic reality of smaller audiences and even greater reductions in ad revenue. But worse are the optics - every non-publicly funded commission will be scrutinised closely by TVNZ’s newsroom. Sunday cost about $2.7m to produce a high-rating hour a week for most of the year. Any future season of CTI or MKR NZ will be judged against that number, rightly or wrongly.

Given WBD has already signalled the end for its franchise reality TV slate, it means the era of big, broad, popular reality TV franchises - which ran from NZ Idol through Next Top Model through X-Factor to the Bachelor and Bake Off to MAFS - that’s likely to be done after 2024.

NZ on Air could have a change of heart, particularly regarding shows that have successfully dialled up socio-cultural elements, like CTI. Photo / TVNZ

Is it a problem? Depends who’s asking

Many will say: good. There is a cultural superiority complex which views reality TV as declasse, contributing empty cultural calories and distracting audiences from more worthy drama or films. Others argue unscripted television starring ordinary New Zealanders can create moments of pathos and joy, evolve language and bridge generations - many of the attributes we prize in drama and film, simply delivered in a different form.

More to the point, it comes down to something very basic: Is the state’s role to fund content which audiences love, or content politicians and funders feel audiences ought to love? For decades one was funded by taxes, the other by advertisers. With advertisers fleeing the scene, suddenly we’re facing a new world in which many of the local reality shows, and even workplace observational shows like Border Patrol, are suddenly vulnerable in ways they never would have been before.

It’s not set in stone. If the economy magically rebounds and advertisers suddenly decide to start supporting local platforms again, maybe TVNZ and WBD will be able to keep a few franchises alive. NZ on Air could have a change of heart – it funded some franchises a long while ago, it could do so again - particularly those that (like CTI) have successfully dialled up socio-cultural elements. The Government might have some magical media policy in its bag that fixes the deep malaise cloaking domestic media.

Those are all long shots. Most of them are highly improbable. So enjoy this year’s shows, patchy as they sometimes are. It just might be the last local winter of reality TV as we’ve known and loved it.