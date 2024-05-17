Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand
Updated

TVNZ expects to spend millions on controversial restructure, cuts

Katie Harris
By
3 mins to read
E tū negotiation specialist, Michael Wood, says it’s vital TVNZ follow the correct processes through such significant changes. Video / NZ Herald

New figures shared exclusively with the Herald have revealed just how much New Zealand’s TV state broadcaster expects to spend in redundancy costs following its controversial restructure.

The numbers come as TVNZ heads

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand