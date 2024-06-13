The father of baby Mustafa Ali, who died after suffering “violent, blunt-force trauma” at the home he shared with his parents, says he was unable to call an ambulance for his sick child because police had taken his phone a month earlier.

Mukzameel Ali, 22, expressed sorrow at the loss of his son while speaking to Newshub tonight, saying he feels “very lonely”.

Ali alleges Mustafa choked while drinking a bottle of milk before he administered CPR to the baby. Ali was the only other person present at the Te Kūiti home.

“He choked while he was having his bottle of milk and I was so panic[ked], I don’t know what to do. Even I didn’t have my phone with me to call the ambulance or anything,” Ali told Newshub.

Police had allegedly taken his phone a month earlier in relation to another injury that baby Mustafa had suffered.

Asked if he had hurt the baby, Ali said no.

“I was trying my best to save my son... Why would I hurt my son? He was my first son,” Ali said.

Mukzameel Ali holding baby Mustafa Maheir Mukzameel Ali, who police say died a violent death on Saturday, June 8.

Ali said he felt “very lonely” and didn’t have any family to support him because they were “back home” in Fiji.

When asked about his relationship with the baby’s mother, Ali said “things have changed”.

“It’s very hard. I haven’t seen her for five days. Haven’t met, haven’t talked, anything. I’m just alone here at home.”

He said he didn’t know how to explain the circumstances surrounding Mustafa’s cause of death.

“He [Mustafa] was good, I see myself in him. He was just like me... when I was a baby,” Ali said.

It comes after Mustafa was farewelled at a funeral in Te Kūiti today, five days after his death.

Blue and white flowers and balloons adorn the church where baby Mustafa Ali is being farewelled.

The service was held at a Christian church where hymns were sung as part of the programme.

Garlands of white and blue balloons decorated the building entrance and a banner with Mustafa’s picture was on display inside.

Around 100 people attended today’s service, many wearing T-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral followed a family service last night at their home.

The Herald understands baby Mustafa’s coffin was surrounded by blue and white balloons and he was dressed in a white suit, wearing a white beanie.

He lay on a blanket with a picture of a blue sky, complete with clouds and a rainbow.

Around 100 people attended the funeral for 10-month-old Mustafa Ali.

A person with knowledge of the situation said the mother’s family had organised the wider funeral.

Things were tense, he told the Herald, but he hoped the funeral went smoothly for the sake of the baby.

He said the father was “still shocked” and had been trying to piece together what had happened.

”He’s sad, devastated.”

A homicide investigation into baby Mustafa Ali’s death is under way and police said on Tuesday a post-mortem examination would take several days due to the extent of his injuries.

The child’s father told Stuff yesterday he may have caused some of the injuries that led to his infant son’s death while administering CPR.

He earlier denied any involvement in Mustafa’s death.

“There must be something else ... like, behind my back or something.”

His son could not breathe and was starting to choke, Ali said.

White balloons were tied to fences outside Te Kūiti homes as a community tribute to baby Mustafa. Photo / Mike Scott

“So when I was giving him the CPR, that would’ve caused that injury to become more big and cause his death.

“The only thing I was doing – like, I was trying my best to save my son. That’s all I can say,” he said.

In an interview on Monday, Ali told Stuff he had started tapping on his son’s back and bottom to try to wake him.

“If that could’ve happened from me, from doing it... but that wasn’t on purpose. I was trying to save him.”

Mustafa had been known to police due to previous “non-accidental” injuries.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said police were notified around October and conducted a “number of reviews” into that incident.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley is leading the homicide investigation. Photo / Mike Scott

Pitkethley said he wanted to hear from anyone who “heard the screams from the home” on Saturday, the day Mustafa died.

Earlier, he said an initial examination showed Mustafa had suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

“We believe these injuries were not accidental.”