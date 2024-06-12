Baby Mustafa’s funeral is taking place this morning in Te Kūiti.

His mother is set to speak for the first time since the child’s death on Saturday.

The father claims he may have caused some of the injuries that led to the death of his baby while administering CPR.

Baby Mustafa Ali’s mother is set to speak publicly at her son’s funeral today, the first time since the “violent” death of her 10-month-old.

The service is at a Christian church in Te Kūiti, where hymns will be sung as part of the programme.

There will also be the opportunity for mourners or family to share a tribute.

Garlands of white and blue balloons decorate the building entrance and a banner with Mustafa’s picture is on display inside.

Over 50 people are at the church entrance. Many mourners are wearing t-shirts printed with Mustafa’s face.

His funeral follows a family service last night at their home.

The Herald understands baby Mustafa’s coffin was surrounded by blue and white balloons and he was dressed in a white suit, wearing a white beanie.

He lay on a blanket with a picture of a blue sky, complete with clouds and a rainbow.

Mukzameel Ali holding baby Mustafa Maheir Mukzameel Ali who police say died a violent death on Saturday, June 8.

A homicide investigation into baby Mustafa Ali’s death is under way and police said on Tuesday a post-mortem examination would take several days due to the extent of his injuries.

The couple’s landlord Moshif Hussain told the Herald the local church service will be followed by a second ceremony at a cemetery.

He said the baby was in an open casket yesterday, which he viewed.

The child’s father, Mukzameel Ali, told Stuff yesterday he may have caused some of the injuries that led to his infant son’s death while administering CPR.

He earlier denied any involvement in Mustafa’s death.

“There must be something else ... like, behind my back or something,” he told Stuff.

His son could not breathe and was starting to choke, Ali said.

“So when I was giving him the CPR, that would’ve caused that injury to become more big and cause his death.

“The only thing I was doing - like, I was trying my best to save my son. That’s all I can say,” he said.

White balloons have been tied to a fence outside the Te Kūiti house where baby Mustafa was fatally injured. Photo / Mike Scott

Hussain told the Herald Ali did not have a phone currently as police had taken it.

In an earlier interview on Monday, Ali told Stuff he had started tapping on his son’s back and bottom in a bid to try to wake him.

“If that could’ve happened from me, from doing it ... but that wasn’t on purpose. I was trying to save him.”

Mustafa had been known to police due to previous “non-accidental” injuries.

Detective Inspector Graham Pitkethley said police were notified around October and conducted a “number of reviews” into that incident.

Pitkethley said he wanted to hear from anyone who “heard the screams from the home” on Saturday, the day baby Mustafa died.

Earlier, he said an initial examination showed Mustafa had suffered violent, blunt-force trauma.

“We believe these injuries were not accidental.”