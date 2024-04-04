Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Media Insider: TVNZ talks funding with NZ On Air, Rich Lister blasts ‘cancel culture hypocrisy’; rural Saturday paper delivery at risk

Katie Harris
By
14 mins to read
Warriors marketing success, The Platform backer hits out, Media Minister yet to share paper, top media execs new gig.

Warriors marketing success, The Platform backer hits out, Media Minister yet to share paper, top media execs new gig.

TVNZ talks with NZ On Air over funding for Sunday, Fair Go; The Platform co-founder targets “cancel culture hypocrisy”; Warriors marketing boss on how the club made its fan base a family; A potential shake-up

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business