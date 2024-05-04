This year's brides and grooms of Married At First Sight New Zealand have been revealed. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

Grab your bouquets and wedding attire Kiwis, if the final credits of Married At First Sight Australia rolled last month and had you thinking, “I wish there was another season of MAFS to watch this year,” good news; your wish is Three’s command.

New Zealand’s version of the franchise is returning to your screens for the first time since 2019 and we have everything you need to know, including the premiere date and an exciting first look at your Kiwi brides and grooms.

Launching exclusively on Three and ThreeNow on Sunday, May 26, the highly anticipated return of the show welcomes Married at First Sight Australia expert John Aiken and local relationship and sex therapist Jo Robertson.

They are set to call out Kiwis bad dating behaviours, hold participants to account, dish out home truths and ultimately try to help the participants find the love they seek.

So, what, or rather who are they working with? Those details have finally been revealed.

Here are this season’s brides and grooms:

Brides:

Madeleine, 37

Married At First Sight New Zealand bride, Madeleine. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The Tauranga-based account manager and healing intuitive may have ended her decade-long marriage eight years ago, but she’s not giving up on love. Admitting she has found dating in her 30s quite different to her 20s, she’s taking her search off the apps and on to your screen to find her ideal man - a fun, honest, loyal bloke who is ready to start a family.

Stephanie, 31

Married At First Sight New Zealand bride, Stephanie. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

In what the Auckland-based bride calls a “love drought”, the ambitious and confident marketer says a tough few years, in which she lost her much-loved grandmother and ended two long-term relationships, has seen her re-evaluate what she is looking for in a partner. Now, with a clear head, it’s bye-bye to arrogant and aggressive behaviours and hello to someone with future-focused goals - bonus points if they’re also good at communication.

Kara, 33

Married At First Sight New Zealand bride, Kara. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

You may not notice on screen, but the Christchurch car sales rep has a commanding presence due to her six-foot-tall stature. Claiming she’s likely dated “every tall man in her region”, the family-and friend-orientated bride has a specific wish list for her groom; tall, tall and tall. If he’s kind, humorous and enjoys hiking and quiet nights in, he may just be the one.

Samantha, 26

Married At First Sight New Zealand bride, Samantha. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

This season’s youngest bride is a doting mum of 5-year-old son, Kaelin. Having recently relocated to Auckland from New Plymouth, the content creator — who remains close with her son’s father — has swapped her love-finding mission on the dating apps for MAFS NZ and is looking for a partner who shares not only her values but is also committed to being a positive role model for her child.

Grooms:

Piripi, 28

Married At First Sight groom, Piripi. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

With two children from a previous relationship, the Hamilton-based brewer has mostly dabbled in casual relationships over the past couple of years, but confesses he is ready to settle down and meet his life partner. Describing himself as a kind and caring guy, this groom is looking for a bride who enjoys hiking and walking and values communication and commitment. What he’s not looking for? A bride who vapes or has bad manners.

James, 31

Married At First Sight groom, James. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

After immigrating to New Zealand several years ago to play cricket, this UK-born groom considers Aotearoa home. As a primary school teacher, the keen family man “adores” children and is excited to have his own one day. Until then, he’s focusing on finding a bride who not only communicates openly and is ready to settle down, but also someone who can be his best friend and live through both the good and the bad with him.

Nathaniel, 30

Married At First Sight groom, Nathaniel. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The relaxed and easy-going aviation officer moved to New Zealand from Nigeria when he was 17. Having found the move to Whanganui difficult at first, the self-confessed adrenalin junkie is ready to put down roots and find “the one”. Looking for a partner who is fun, positive and respectful of their elders, the qualified personal trainer dreams of on day starting a family and giving them the life he didn’t have.

Michael, 36

Married At First Sight groom, Michael. Photo / Warner Bros. Discovery

The former The Apprentice NZ star may look familiar to some Kiwis and that’s because he is. No stranger to reality TV, the auctioneer and business owner is ready to bring his ambitious and vibrant energy to Kiwi screens once more. Looking for a partner who isn’t afraid to challenge him, the star and his meticulously straightened beard want someone who can call him out when required and end his “commitment-phobe” era.

Married At First Sight New Zealand premieres on Three and ThreeNow on Sunday, May 26.

