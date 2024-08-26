Steve Harris of Iron Maiden performs during the Power Trip music festival at Empire Polo Club on October 6, 2023. Inset is a screenshot of Harris and his daughter, Faye, during her wedding on July 24, 2024. Photo / Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Power Trip; @hellomag / Screengrab
Steve Harris’ daughter wed Ronnie Wood’s son this July in a merging of rock royalty - but he still managed to attract plenty of attention.
One would think the offspring of the rich and famous wouldn’t find their dads quite as embarrassing as us mere mortals - but according to one rock icon, he isn’t immune to a fatherly faux pas or two.
While the ceremony marked the merging of British rock royalty, it was said to be a low-key, intimate affair at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall with just 30 guests in attendance, including Harris, Wood, 77, and his wife, Sally Humphreys Wood. The couple tied the knot on July 24, about seven months after their engagement in Ireland in December 2023. The couple first went public with their relationship in 2022.
Speaking to Gold FM presenter Tracey Donaldson ahead of Iron Maiden’s sold-out show at Auckland’s Spark Arena this September, Harris revealed he may have unintentionally embarrassed the bride with his “dodgy” choice of attire.
“It went all very well, but I got a bit slagging off for wearing a dodgy suit,” the English musician admitted.
“But that’s all right. I don’t normally wear suits anyway, so it doesn’t really matter.
“I got a bit of ribbing about it, especially from some of my mates and some other people as well... I thought it was all good fun.”
According to photos and footage shared exclusively with Hellomagazine, Harris had two suits for the occasion: to walk his daughter down the aisle, he opted for a diamond-patterned navy and black three-piece creation, with a black tie and white flower pinned to his lapel. Later on, he donned a grey checked suit with a charcoal shirt and silver tie, his long, unruly locks still pulled back into a casual ponytail.
Speaking to Hello, Faye and Tyrone said it was “a magical day celebrating with our family and friends” - with no mention of Harris’ suit to be found.
In a sweet post to social media, the couple also shared a carousel of snaps from the big day with the caption: “MARRIED!! Mr & Mrs Wood!”
While Harris may have had a styling slip-up, his daughter was the epitome of chic, opting for a more traditional Elizabeth Fillmore gown and veil for the ceremony before leaving in a white Self Portrait off-the-shoulder mini-dress, complete with a large bow and white Sergio Rossi heels to match.
Tyrone also cut a dapper figure in an Ozwald Boateng three-piece suit.
Wood had previously spoken of his excitement for the wedding, telling the Sunin April: “Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the [Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds] tour... that is going to be amazing.”
When asked if Iron Maiden has any plans in the pipeline to commemorate their 50-year anniversary in 2025, Harris told Donaldson: “Well, there [are], but I can’t say too much about it really at this point. I’ve got to keep quiet about it, or I’ll get a bit of grief from Rod [Smallwood], our manager.”
Elsewhere in the interview, Harris also revealed the one - perhaps surprising - celebrity he’d love to meet, exclaiming: “I’d like to meet Novak Djokovic, because I just think he’s fantastic. What he’s achieved, and his dedication to his sport and the way he keeps himself fit... how he eats healthy and all that, that totally appeals to me. I mean, I’d definitely like to meet him.”
The rockers are bringing their The Future Past Tour to Kiwi fans for one sold-out night in Auckland on September 16, a show that promises a career-spanning set list ranging from 80s classics to their newer material, such as tracks from their latest project, 2021′s Senjutsu.