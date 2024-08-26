Speaking to Gold FM presenter Tracey Donaldson ahead of Iron Maiden’s sold-out show at Auckland’s Spark Arena this September, Harris revealed he may have unintentionally embarrassed the bride with his “dodgy” choice of attire.

“It went all very well, but I got a bit slagging off for wearing a dodgy suit,” the English musician admitted.

“But that’s all right. I don’t normally wear suits anyway, so it doesn’t really matter.

“I got a bit of ribbing about it, especially from some of my mates and some other people as well... I thought it was all good fun.”

According to photos and footage shared exclusively with Hello magazine, Harris had two suits for the occasion: to walk his daughter down the aisle, he opted for a diamond-patterned navy and black three-piece creation, with a black tie and white flower pinned to his lapel. Later on, he donned a grey checked suit with a charcoal shirt and silver tie, his long, unruly locks still pulled back into a casual ponytail.

Speaking to Hello, Faye and Tyrone said it was “a magical day celebrating with our family and friends” - with no mention of Harris’ suit to be found.

In a sweet post to social media, the couple also shared a carousel of snaps from the big day with the caption: “MARRIED!! Mr & Mrs Wood!”

While Harris may have had a styling slip-up, his daughter was the epitome of chic, opting for a more traditional Elizabeth Fillmore gown and veil for the ceremony before leaving in a white Self Portrait off-the-shoulder mini-dress, complete with a large bow and white Sergio Rossi heels to match.

Tyrone also cut a dapper figure in an Ozwald Boateng three-piece suit.

Wood had previously spoken of his excitement for the wedding, telling the Sun in April: “Ty and Faye are getting married straight after the [Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds] tour... that is going to be amazing.”

When asked if Iron Maiden has any plans in the pipeline to commemorate their 50-year anniversary in 2025, Harris told Donaldson: “Well, there [are], but I can’t say too much about it really at this point. I’ve got to keep quiet about it, or I’ll get a bit of grief from Rod [Smallwood], our manager.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Harris also revealed the one - perhaps surprising - celebrity he’d love to meet, exclaiming: “I’d like to meet Novak Djokovic, because I just think he’s fantastic. What he’s achieved, and his dedication to his sport and the way he keeps himself fit... how he eats healthy and all that, that totally appeals to me. I mean, I’d definitely like to meet him.”

Ronnie Wood of The Rolling Stones performs during the final night of the band's Hackney Diamonds '24 Tour at Thunder Ridge Nature Arena on July 21, 2024 in Ridgedale, Missouri. Photo / Gary Miller / Getty Images

Iron Maiden is returning to Aotearoa this September for the first time since 2016′s The Book Of Souls world tour.

The rockers are bringing their The Future Past Tour to Kiwi fans for one sold-out night in Auckland on September 16, a show that promises a career-spanning set list ranging from 80s classics to their newer material, such as tracks from their latest project, 2021′s Senjutsu.

Harris will also be playing a gig with his band British Lion on September 15 at the Parāoa Brewing Co gastropub in Auckland’s Whangaparāoa.