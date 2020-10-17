Home Improvement actor Zachery Ty Bryan arrested in US

Zachery Ty Bryan, third from left, as Brad Taylor in Home Improvement. Screenshot / ABC

Zachery Ty Bryan, the actor who played the oldest son on the long-running 1990s sit-com Home Improvement, has been arrested in the US and faces charges of strangulation and assault.

Oregon police said officers were dispatched to an apartment on Friday night (Saturday NZT) after a report of a physical dispute. They found Bryan, 39, sitting outside and his girlfriend, 27, at a neighbouring apartment.

Zachery Ty Bryan's booking photo. Photo / Eugene police Department / AP

Bryan allegedly assaulted the victim, impeded her breathing, and took her phone away when she tried to call 911, police said. The victim declined medical assistance.

Bryan was booked into Lane County jail after 1am on Saturday.

A message left with a possible agent for Bryan was not immediately returned. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.