Harry and Meghan to host 'virtual conversation' about social media dangers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to bring together celebrity friends and tech bosses for a "virtual conversation" about the dangers of social media and internet addiction.

The couple will next week host a special edition of Time 100 Talks, convening seven members of their new network for individual discussions.

The 90-minute event will explore the issues that form the basis of their new nonprofit, Archewell - building safer online communities and how that, in turn, reflects on gender equity, racial justice and climate change.

The Sussexes are said to have developed the theme themselves, chosen the guests and the topics and will lead each of the conversations, as well as making opening and closing remarks.

It follows the Duke's revelation that they had been lobbying business leaders to boycott "lawless" social media companies as well as several talks and articles focusing on the dangers of the internet.

The couple's guests include Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit, who is married to the Duchess's good friend Serena Williams, Tristan Harris, president of the Centre for Humane Technology, whom the Duke recently revealed he and his wife "absolutely adore", and Renée DiResta, technical research manager at Stanford Internet Observatory, the university visited by the Sussexes earlier this year.

Others are Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, a Manila-based website that took on the Philippines government, Safiya Noble, co-director of the University of California's Centre for Critical Internet Inquiry, Naj Austin, founder of Somewhere Good, a new social media site for black and gay people, activist and founder of The Loveland Foundation Rachel Cargleand the hosts of Teenager Therapy, who featured on the Sussexes recent podcast.

The Duke and Duchess have recently dedicated a lot of time to tackling the dangers of social media.

In August, the Duke revealed that they had been calling tech bosses, telling them they must "reconsider" their role in "funding and supporting online platforms that have contributed to, stoked, and created the conditions for a crisis of hate, a crisis of health, and a crisis of truth".

Harry and Meghan have spoken out about the dangers of social media addiction. Photo / Getty Images

Their intervention coincided with the launch of the US-based Stop Hate for Profit campaign, which is heaping pressure on Facebook to tackle hate speech and is backed by the Sussexes.

Last month, speaking to young Commonwealth leaders, the Duke condemned the dark side of social media as a "shouting match" that benefits "all the wrong people" and in a video for the Time 100 awards, he said he had joined a voting drive before the US presidential election, urging Americans to "reject hate speech".

Edward Felsenthal, Time editor in chief and CEO, said: "Since launching in April, Time 100 Talks has focused on solutions and visions of a better future through conversations with extraordinary leaders from around the world.

"This special episode marks our first collaboration, and we are thrilled to partner with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex to explore these urgent issues."

Dan Macsai, TIME executive editor and editorial director of the Time 100, added: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, both Time 100 alumni, are among the most influential voices in the world.

"We look forward to working with them to elevate essential voices and highlight real solutions to some of the most pressing issues of our time."

Former Time 100 Talks guests include Angelina Jolie, Elton John and the Dalai Lama.