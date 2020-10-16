Justin Bieber calls out fans loitering outside his house: 'This is not a hotel'

Justin Bieber told fans camping outside his house their behaviour is 'completely inappropriate'. Photo / Getty Images

Justin Bieber has hit out at the "inappropriate and disrespectful" people who loiter outside his home.

The 26-year-old singer has slammed those who "wait outside" of the house he shares with his wife Hailey hoping to catch a glimpse of the singer, says it

is an invasion of his privacy.

Posting on his Instagram Story, he wrote: "How do you convince yourself it's not completely inappropriate and disrespectful to wait outside my home to gawk, stare and take pictures as I walk into my apartment. This is not a hotel. It's my home."

Bieber is used to living his life in the spotlight since rising to fame as a teenager, and even 23-year-old Hailey recently said she was nervous to kiss him in public because she felt people were always "watching" them.

Bieber's post on Instagram stories. Photo / Justin Bieber

She said: "It was difficult for me to understand how to carry on a relationship like this, experienced under the eyes of all. But there comes a time when you have to embrace reality, and admit who you are.

"For a long time I couldn't do it: I didn't kiss him in public, I didn't like the idea of people watching us at certain moments. But I realised that it is a battle that in the long run, instead of protecting you, exhausts you. The fact is, we love each other. And there is really nothing to hide."

And the model recently confessed the scrutiny of her marriage to the Yummy hitmaker has made her feel like "less of a woman".

Asked how they "manage to be a couple when everyone feels like they have a say in their relationship", she admitted: "It is definitely not easy. Justin knows I have a hard time with the things people say and the ways people make comparisons, the way they have made me feel like less of a woman. I think when people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than it is because they are going through something bad. It helps to remind myself that that person is going through something themselves."