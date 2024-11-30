Rupert Grint has been ordered to pay another £1.8 million ($3.9m) in tax.
The Harry Potter actor, 36, is said to be worth £40m ($87.3m) after his appearances in the wizard-themed movie franchise, but it has now emerged there has been another bank balance-busting development in his long-running legal battle with HMRC over his tax return from the 2011-12 financial year.
Best known for portraying Ron Weasley in the film adaptations of J K Rowling’s Harry Potter books, the actor previously lost his fight with the taxman in 2019 and was ordered to pay the huge sum following a probe into his return from 13 years ago.
It came after the star was given £4.5m ($9.8m) from a company which managed his business affairs as “consideration for rights, records and goodwill” from his work.
Grint said it was a “capital asset” and should be the subject of capital gains taxation.