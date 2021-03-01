Golden Globes: From teary speeches to politics, these are our five favourite moments

Tina Fey faced unique challenges as she hosted one half of the Golden Globe Awards from New York's The Rainbow Room. Photo / Getty Images

The daughter of Lee Isaac Chung, who won Best Foreign language film for Minari, stole the show with her completely genuine overflow of joy for her Dad. Photo / SkyGo / Vibe

1. Best foreign language winner Minari, saw the most heart-warming moment of the night unfold. Lee Isaac Chung, who wrote and directed the film, was attending the awards remotely with his daughter by his side. When his film won his 5-year-old daughter was beside herself with excitement, engulfing her Dad is the most joyful hug you have ever seen. It got even more cute when she repeated over and over again "I prayed, I prayed".

Chadwick Boseman's widow Taylor Simone Ledward cried as she accepted the award on his behalf. Photo / SkyGo / Vibe

2. The incredibly moving speech that Taylor Simone Ledward gave on behalf of her late husband, Chadwick Boseman who passed away from cancer in August last year. Chadwick Boseman posthumously won the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama for his work in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Ledward wept as she accepted the award on his behalf, offering a few words of the speech he would have given if he were still alive.

"I don't have his words, but we have to take all the moments to thank the people we love. I'm taking this moment to do exactly that," she said.

Jodie Foster's domestic bliss, on show during her acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actress in The Mauritanian, had us all a little green with envy. Photo / SkyGo / Vibe

3. Jodie Foster's humble and genuine surprise at winning the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in The Mauritanian. The normally reclusive star accepted the award with her wife, Alexandra Hedison, and adorable white dog by her side. It was a really touching scene.

The Crown star Emma Corrin thanked the late Princess Diana for her Golden Globe win today. Photo / SkyGo / Vibe

4. Emma Corrin, who picked up her first Golden Globe award for her role in The Crown gave a genuinely warm and humble speech when she won her award. Above all her other thank yous, Corrin took the time to thank the late Princess Diana, which she plays on the series. Corrin dedicated her award to the former Princess of Wales, saying: "Thank you so much to Diana, you have taught me compassion and empathy far more than I could ever imagine."

Sacha Baron Cohen took the opportunity to slam the Hollywood Foreign Press during both of his award speeches. Photo / SkyGo/ Vibe

5. In typical fashion Sacha Baron Cohen didn't pull any punches in his acceptance speeches. In his first, accepting the Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy award for Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Cohen pointedly thanked "the all-white Hollywood Foreign Press." While when he again won for Best Actor in a Comedy Cohen quipped: "Donald Trump is contesting the result – he's saying a lot of dead people voted, which is a terrible thing to say about the Hollywood Foreign Press Association."