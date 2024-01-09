While there were many fashion statements (and even a pregnancy announcement) made on the Golden Globes red carpet yesterday, perhaps none were quite as impressive as Gillian Anderson’s ivory-coloured, strapless, floor-length gown with pockets, embroidered with vulvas.
The X-Files and Sex Education star wore the gown, by fashion designer Gabriela Hearst, paired with a handbag and shoes by Aquazzura.
When asked about her dress (which, I cannot stress this enough, has pockets!), Anderson was excited to share that “it has vaginas on it”, before explaining that the piece is a collaboration between Hearst and Anderson’s sexual wellness brand, G Spot.
According to Anderson, who recently starred as former UK Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, each “yoni” took 3½ hours to embroider.
Speaking to British Vogue ahead of the awards ceremony, she explained that the gown was “on brand” for her. “With the mantra of my brand G Spot being to ‘prioritise pleasure’, I wanted to bring this element into the design,” she said.
She shared details of her outfit on her social media and later shared a photo of herself eating some sausage after the ceremony.
“Sometimes you just need a sausage to go with your yoni dress,” she wrote in the caption.
Social media users approved of Anderson’s outfit choice, with many taking to X to discuss it.
Did I mention the dress HAS POCKETS?