Hit Netflix series Sex Education is coming to an end after four seasons.

Hit Netflix series Sex Education is coming to an end after four seasons.

Netflix has announced that teen comedy series Sex Education is coming to a close after its upcoming fourth season.

The streaming giant shared the news today, along with a teaser trailer for the final season of the popular show, which will hit screens on September 21.

Laurie Nunn, the creator, lead writer and executive producer of the hit show, wrote a letter to Sex Education fans explaining that the creative team felt a mix of emotions after writing the final season. However, she said that it was time for the students of Moordale Secondary School to start a new chapter.

“Writing this feels bittersweet, because we’ve decided the fourth season will also be the final instalment of our show,” Nunn said.

A sneak peek at the upcoming fourth season of Sex Education. Photo / Instagram

“This was not an easy decision to make, but as the themes and stories of the new season crystallised, it became clear that this was the right time to graduation.”

Sex Education stars Asa Butterfield as a gawky teenage boy whose mum - played by The Crown actress Gillian Anderson - is a sex therapist. He starts a secret sex therapy clinic at school in order to give his fellow classmates advice and help them navigate their sex lives with his extensive knowledge.

The show - which also sees performances from Emma Mackey (Death on the Nile), Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who) and Aimee-Lou Wood (Living) - has been nominated for nine Bafta TV Awards as well as two AACTA International Awards for Best Comedy Series.

The third season of Sex Education won an Emmy for Best Comedy Series in 2022.

It seems the show is throwing everything into its fourth and final season, with Emmy winner Dany Levy (Schitt’s Creek) joining the cast as well as Jodie Turner Smith (Anne Boleyn) and comedian Eshaan Akbar (The Big Asian Stand-Up) in the mix.

Season three garnered a jaw-dropping 66.6 million views in its first 91 days on Netflix and season four seems to be following in its footsteps.

“We are incredibly proud of Sex Education and feel indebted to our brilliant writers, cast and crew who put so much heart into making every episode,” Nunn shared.

“They have worked tirelessly to bring you this final season, and we can’t wait to share it with you. Goodbyes are the worst, but let’s celebrate all the good times we’ve had.”

However, fans are up in arms over the decision to end the show, with many flocking to social media to express their devastation.

“I CAN’T F***IN BREAAAAATHE,” one wrote on Twitter, while another wrote: “Sex education ending... ️ we never gonna have a teen show like that again.”

“Breaks my heart sex education ending with season four,” another tweeted, with one user saying: “Sex Education is such a fun show and has covered some pretty solid topics, so it’s going to be a bittersweet ending I feel.”