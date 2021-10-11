George Clooney calls out Donald Trump as a 'knucklehead' who was always 'chasing girls'

George Clooney describes Donald Trump as "just this knucklehead" who was always "chasing girls". Photo / Getty Images

George Clooney has never been shy about his dislike for Donald Trump's politics, but it seems his antipathy might go even deeper.

The popular actor, who recently turned 60, feels that the United States still has a lot of healing to do In the aftermath of President Donald Trump leaving office.

Clooney said: "It's like taking a battered child and thinking everything's going to be okay his first day in school. There's a lot of things that have to be repaired, there's a lot of healing that has to happen, and it's going to take time."

The Midnight Sky actor is very hopeful that his fellow US citizens have "a little better sense" than to vote Trump back in as president at the next election if he runs. Clooney was then very clear about his personal feelings towards the ex-President.

Of Trump Clooney said: "It's so funny, because he was just this knucklehead.

"I knew him before he was a president. He was just a guy who was chasing girls. Every time you went out he'd be like, 'What's the name of that girl?' That's all he was."

While some have speculated that Clooney himself might enter politics at some stage, the Oceans Eleven star says it is not on the cards at all and he is focusing instead on family.

George Clooney - who has 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal - plans to scale back his work commitments to spend more time with family. Photo / Getty Images

Clooney - who has 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander with wife Amal - plans to scale back his work commitments while he is still healthy and can still "play basketball and do the things I love."

He added: "I turned 60 this year and I had a conversation with my wife and we were working a lot, as we both do, and I said we have to think of these as the halcyon years.

"In 20 years, I will be 80 and that's a real number. Doesn't matter how much you work out, what you eat, you're 80 and so I said we have to make sure we enjoy and live these years in the best possible way."