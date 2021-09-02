Getting steamy with Brad Pitt: How the Hollywood hunk likes his coffee

Brad Pitt likes to slow down and enjoy the moment - with a cup of coffee. Photo / Supplied

Turns out Hollywood star Brad Pitt is just as addicted to coffee as the rest of us.

When he's not starring in action roles and winning awards, the actor, 57, likes to slow down and appreciate the good things in life - like a freshly brewed cuppa.

See, we knew he had so much in common with the Hollywood heartthrob.

In an exclusive Q&A for the Herald as the new global ambassador for De'Longhi, Pitt has revealed the secret to the perfect coffee ritual and how he likes to indulge.

And it turns out his coffee drinking habits are about as far from that of our Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern's as they come. No half-strength team coffee here!

"As an American, I normally drink my coffee very quickly," he confesses. "But the European, specifically Italian idea about creating a sort of ceremony associated with coffee - I like that idea of sitting down on my couch and really enjoying my cup of coffee."

Pitt describes himself as a "serious, professional, committed coffee drinker" - even more we have in common!

So what's his go-to coffee order to kick start the day?

"Usually, a three-cappuccino drinker in the morning and depending on the work in the afternoon, I might switch to an espresso," he reveals.

That's a lot of caffeine by any standards - but we're not judging Brad.

There's nothing like sitting down over a freshly brewed cup with a friend or two and catching up - and that's what coffee drinking is about, Pitt shares.

Pitt likes three cappuccinos in the morning. Photo / Supplied

"To me, coffee is not just a drink. It creates connections, it allows you to carve a moment for yourself; to pause and enjoy the moment.

" I find this ability to stop, appreciate the moment and life in general – to be typically European and to me - truly inspiring."

He's not the first Hollywood heavyweight to throw their star power behind a global coffee brand. George Clooney, 58, has been the face of Nespresso since 2006.

Matt Damon also made an appearance in a Nespresso advert alongside Clooney in 2013.

So Pitt is in good company with his new role as global ambassador for the coffee machine company.

He may have starred as the leading man in countless films, but the real love story is that between Brad and his coffee beans.

And we don't know about you, but it's not helping those lockdown coffee cravings.