Fans stunned by incredibly youthful photo of Paul Rudd, 52

It's 26 long years since actor Paul Rudd first found fame in the hit movie Clueless … so why does he look exactly the same?
A candid photo of the 52-year-old star in a London restaurant left the internet stunned over the weekend, as Rudd – without the aid of good lighting, make-up or Photoshop – looked decades younger than his actual age.
Chef Asma Khan tweeted the pic, revealing that Rudd and Schitts Creek star Dan Levy had paid a visit to her London restaurant:
Paul Rudd was born in 1969. Paul Rudd turned 52 in April this year. So why is Paul Rudd out here having dinner looking like he could still play college student Josh in a Clueless reboot?
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The actor's youthful appearance has been a regular source of wonder on social media in recent years, but this photo's different. Rudd's not on the red carpet at an awards show, he's not posing for an airbrushed magazine cover – this is just what he looks like in the sort of candid, mid-meal photo most of us would quietly untag on Instagram. What kind of sorcery?
Congrats on the sustained hotness, Paul Rudd. Now drop the skincare routine, King!